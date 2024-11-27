- Whangaroa Papa Hapū invites Whangaroa descendants to provide feedback on the te Tiriti draft mandate on November 30.
- The draft mandate, Ngā Takenga Mai, aims to address longstanding Treaty claims and seek negotiations with the Crown.
- Whangaroa Papa Hapū has worked since 2003 for redress and a new relationship with the Crown.
Following the recent Toitū te Tiriti hīkoi, Whangaroa Papa Hapū is calling on descendants of Whangaroa to have their say on a Tiriti draft mandate at a special hui this Saturday .
Ngā Takenga Mai comes after more than a decade of Whangaroa Papa Hapū working with Whangaroa hapū and whānau to research and prepare historical land claims submitted to the Waitangi Tribunal between 2011 and 2018.
Whangaroa Papa Hapū kaikōrero Bill Hori said the mandate and hui represented a significant step toward addressing longstanding Treaty claims affecting the whenua and people of Whangaroa.
He said it also marked a pivotal moment in their pursuit of establishing a formal mandate to engage in Treaty claims negotiations with the Crown.