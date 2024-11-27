“Whangaroa Papa Hapū has been working tirelessly since 2003 to support the Whangaroa land claims through the Te Paparahi o Te Raki District Inquiry process,” Hori said.

“The goal of the group has always been to achieve redress and to establish a new relationship with the Crown, honouring He Wakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“After years of wānanga, research, hui, evidence, hearings and reports, this remains the overall goal.

“The next phase of our journey is to seek a mandate from hapū, with hapū, for negotiations with the Crown, so we invite our whānaunga to join this journey as we shape a path forward together.”

In 2011, Whangaroa kaumātua led Whangaroa claimants on to Waitangi’s Te Tii Marae, commencing evidence on behalf of tangata whenua presenting to the Waitangi Tribunal.

Over the next seven years, more than 200 presentations from Whangaroa were delivered.

In May 2024, Whangaroa Papa Hapū submitted a large hapū grouping proposal, which was confirmed by the Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations in September this year.

Whangaroa Papa Hapū chair Anaru Kira said through Ngā Takenga Mai, the rōpū intended to continue engaging with hapū on views of satisfactory redress to compensate for historical claims of Whangaroa.

He said it was therefore essential that as many hapū and whānau as possible provide their input on the draft mandate.

“Whangaroa Papa Hapū aims to work together to create a foundation for the future, ensuring a stronger legacy for our tamariki and mokopuna,” Kira said.

“We are calling on all descendants of Whangaroa to come to these hui so that we can hear from all of our people.”

The upcoming Ngā Takenga Mai hui is the first of several to be held both in Whangaroa and in Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland.

Ngā Takenga Mai Event details:

Date: November 30, 2024

Time: 3pm – 5pm

Location: Kaeo Rugby Club, Waikoura Domain, Kaeo.