Warm tributes for Lawrie Atkinson

Lawrie Atkinson (left) and Far North District councillor Dennis Bowman, two who served their community well. Photo / file

The formal swearing of Bill Subritzky as the Whatuwhiwhi subdivision representative on Te Hiku Community Board provided the opportunity for paying warm tributes to the man he succeeded, Lawrie Atkinson, who died earlier this year, shortly after he retired.

His family were represented at the meeting by his daughter April and son Darren.

"Even at the very end he was still working hard," April said.

"The only way he was able to give up the community board was to pass away."

Board chair Adele Gardner presented the family with Lawrie's name tag, saying she had learned a great deal from him, and acknowledging how hard he had worked on a number of specific projects to see them through, in particular Kaitaia's Remembrance Park and the inclusion of a heated swimming pool in the town's Te Hiku Sports Hub.

April also passed on one of her father's final instructions to his successor - 'Don't forget about Marreine Place drainage!'

Far North District councillor Felicity Foy acknowledged that she had had "a few barneys" with Lawrie over the years, but she had always had deep respect for his determination to make things happen if he believed in them, while Whatuwhiwhi and Tokerau Beach Residents' and Ratepayers' Association chairman Brian Page also recalled his persistence.

"If he hadn't initially been successful in achieving a goal, he would tell me, 'I didn't get it done that time, but I'm not giving up.' He was a fantastic guy," he said.

The Karikari Peninsula's Civil Defence representative, Tony Gillespie, said Lawrie had always been supportive of Civil Defence issues on the peninsula, and often helped in practical ways.

"He was a real help who got things done," he said.

Meanwhile Bill Subritzky said he was on the board because of Lawrie.

"It is a real privilege and honour to be standing in his place," he said.

"I will attempt to carry on Lawrie's example of persistence and doggedness."