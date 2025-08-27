“Whether it’s a family-run cafe or your favourite pizza spot, we’re proud to support the local community and help showcase the best eats Kaitāia has to offer.
“By leveraging Uber’s technology to support small businesses and residents in Kaitāia, we’re aiming to unlock meaningful economic opportunities and deliver the same level of convenience enjoyed in metro areas.”
Uber’s 2024 Economic Impact Report found the platform contributed $1.5 billion to the New Zealand economy last year – including $67 million in tourism-related spend, and $260 million in value from flexible work.
Additionally, in 2024, restaurants and merchants on the Uber Eats platform generated an estimated $120m in additional revenue through Uber Eats orders that they wouldn’t have otherwise.
This expansion strengthens the presence of Uber Eats across Aotearoa, providing more choice and convenience while opening up new earning opportunities for delivery partners and additional revenue streams for small businesses.
Since launching in New Zealand, Uber Eats has connected over two million Kiwis with food delivery, while supporting more than 100,000 locals who have earned income through the platform.
With the addition of Kaitāia, even more small businesses will have the opportunity to offer delivery for the first time, helping them reach new customers, grow their operations and serve their communities.