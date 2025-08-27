Uber Eats is now live in Kaitaia, boosting the local economy.

Uber Eats is now live in Kaitaia, boosting the local economy.

For the first time, Kaitāia residents will be able to order their favourite meals and groceries from the comfort of their homes, as Uber Eats is now live.

The launch marks the next phase of Uber Eats’ regional expansion and reinforces its commitment to making food delivery more accessible to Kiwis right across the motu, while also creating flexible earning opportunities for local delivery partners and unlocking growth for small businesses.

Earlier this month, news of the food delivery platform launching in the town excited local eateries, with some announcing they have already signed up.

The local business association also said it was a positive move and was a welcome addition to the town.

Managing director of Uber Eats ANZ Ed Kitchen said Uber Eats is putting online food delivery on the menu in Kaitāia, offering locals more choice and convenience, whilst giving restaurants and delivery partners new ways to thrive.