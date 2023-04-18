Two Northland teens missing for nearly two weeks may be together, say police

Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding missing Kamo teen Nape to get in touch.

Northland police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing 13-year-olds, who they say may be together.

The girls, who the police named only as Nape and Rawinia, both went missing from their homes in Kamo on April 6.

Police said they believed they could be anywhere in Northland, and possibly in Auckland.

“The two missing 13-year-olds are known to each other and may be together. However, we don’t have anything more to add at this stage,” a police spokesperson said.

Thirteen-year-old Rawinia is also missing from Kamo and may be together with Nape, police say.

“We have concerns for their safety given their age and are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to please get in touch.”

According to police, both cases are currently still outstanding and they are continuing to appeal to the public for sightings.

Anyone who has seen Nape is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 230406/7240.

Anyone with information on Rawinia can also call police on 105 and quote file number 230411/1499.

Information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.