Two new faces on board of Kerikeri Retirement Village Ltd

Newly appointed Kerikeri Retirement Village directors Ajit Balasingham and Richard Aston. Photo / supplied



Two new directors have been appointed to the board of Kerikeri Retirement Village Ltd.

Richard Aston and Ajit Balasingham succeed outgoing director Kevin Hall.

Kerikeri Retirement Village Ltd is owned jointly by the Kerikeri Village Community Trust and Presbyterian Support Northern, a charitable organisation established to strengthen communities. Directors are appointed to the seven-member board by the shareholders, using a skills-based appointment matrix.

Aston's professional experience has predominantly been in the social services sector, but spans psychology, non-profit organisations, management, IT and digital services in the corporate arena.

A former chairman of Consumer NZ, his experience in the not-for-profit sector includes establishing and leading Big Buddy, a mentoring organisation for fatherless boys. His experience in governance covers a wide range of boards, trusts and government panels, including the Ministry of Social Development Benefit Review and health regulator professional conduct tribunals. He is also currently a lay member of the Medical and Osteopathic councils.

Balasingham is deputy-chairman of the Board of Alzheimer's Northland. He has run his own business advisory consultancy since 2009, specialising in growth, turnarounds and exit strategies for shareholders.

He has experience across a wide range of industries including food manufacturing, sales and distribution, transport, civil engineering and steel fabrication, augmented by interests in property development, quarrying and boat-building. He is also a former chairman of Northland Rugby.