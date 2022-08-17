Sandy Whare, 23, has 10 outstanding warrants for his arrest and is believed to be in the Northland area. Photo / Supplied

Police are looking for the following people and require the community's assistance in locating them.

Kaitaia Police Detective Sergeant Russell Richards said the two offenders had failed to appear at their court appearances and should not be approached.

Freddie Robarts, 49, has six outstanding warrants for his arrest and is believed to be travelling between the Northland and Auckland areas.

Freddie Robarts, 49, has six outstanding warrants for his arrest. Photo / Supplied

Kaitaia Police advise that if you have any information on the whereabouts of either of these offenders, to call 111, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.