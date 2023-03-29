Abundant Life School students Brodie Takimoana (front) and Pryce King will compete in Palmerston North this weekend. Photo / Ari Takimoana

Abundant Life School students Brodie Takimoana (front) and Pryce King will compete in Palmerston North this weekend. Photo / Ari Takimoana

Two Kaitaia teens are said to be the first-ever students from their school to compete at a high-level North Island athletics competition.

Friends Brodie Takimoana, 15, and Pryce King, 15, will take part in the intermediate boys high jump category at the 2023 North Island Secondary School Athletics Track and Field Championships at the Manawatu Community Athletics Track in Palmerston North on Saturday.

Takimoana and King both attend Kaitaia’s Abundant Life School and are only two of three Northland students to represent the region.

The other student, Quintis Blignaut from Whangarei Boys High School, will compete in the senior boys’ javelin and shot put.

Brodie’s father Ari Takimoana said both teens had done exceptionally well given their limited athletics experience.

“Both Pryce [son of Leah and Mark King] and Brodie haven’t really done high jump before, just school athletics day and then the Northland champs really,” Takimoana said.

“But both boys are Northland representative basketball players, so both can naturally jump high.”

According to North Island Championships 2023 qualifying quidelines, to get through to this year’s North Island championships, athletes must jump 1.70m for seniors (born in 2006 or before), 1.73cm for U16 (born in 2007 or 2008) and 156cm for U14 (born in 2009 or later).

Takimoana said Brodie had jumped 1.72m, the only child to jump that mark on the day.

“Pryce was very close to 1.69m I think, but I believe because of the height the U16 boys reached that day, Pryce’s jump was well higher than the others - even in the senior division- which gave him a well-deserved call-up to represent.”

Takimoana said the school had been amazing in showing awhi (support) to the pair, assisting with travel costs and behind-the-scenes support from PE teacher, Mrs Dallas.

He said they’d also received lots of support from the community to help get them to Palmerston North.

“We just couldn’t thank everyone enough, we are so blessed to come from such a lovely place like Kaitaia.

“I think for a proud Far North father, I’d be stoked for either of our boys if they progressed into the New Zealand nationals.

“I would just hope there’s a bit more time to be able to fundraise next time to make sure we could get our kids to wherever it will be.”

The record for the North Island secondary schools championships for intermediate boys high jump was set in 2019 by Jayden Williamson of North Harbour who jumped 1.99m.

This year’s tournament will be hosted by Manawatu SSAA and will run across Saturday and Sunday.

Those who make it through this weekend’s events will go on to compete in the 50th New Zealand Secondary School Track, Field and 47th Road Race Championships for 2023 in Christchurch on December 8-10.

Sport Northland secondary school events coordinator Heather Deane assisted the students with their entry forms and fees to the event, with supplying a uniform and ensuring a team manager was selected to support the students.

Deane said the low numbers of Northland athletes was mainly due to the distance, plus other national events being on and students not quite making the qualifying height.

“The North Island Secondary School Athletics Track and Field Championships have qualifying standards for each track and field event, so to be able to enter, you have to have jumped the qualifying height or just under,” Deane said.

“It is at the discretion of the organisers to accept competitors who are just under the qualifying standard.

“The NSSSA and rangatahi team from Sport Northland want to wish the boys the best at the event and thank the parents for taking the students down to be able to participate and gain some experience at the next level of competition.

“I’m sure they will do Northland proud.”

Abundant Life School principal Mark Tan said this was the first time he was aware of one of his students making it through to this level of athletics.

Tan said it was a great achievement and the school and community were cheering them on all the way.

“It’s fantastic and shows the depth of talent we have up here and the teachability and skill of the boys.

“It also shows the support they have and is a real testament to everyone up here that you can do it.

“Their hard work, heart, ability, and humility speaks volumes and maybe it could lead to a new path, even the Olympics.”



