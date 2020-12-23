Traffic flows around three new roundabouts

There's a bit of work to do yet, but the roundabout at Kawakawa is fully operational. Photo / NZTA

Holiday traffic has begun flowing through three new Far North roundabouts.

The roundabout at Puketona Junction "went live" on Monday night, while those at Waipapa and Kawakawa have also been declared operational.

"These roundabouts are all at locations heavily used by locals as well as visitors to the area, and all three are on the Twin Coast Discovery Route, Northland's main tourist artery," Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesman Rod James said.

"Having them in place for the summer will help ease congestion and make holiday travel safer and easier for everyone.

"The construction crew at Puketona Junction made a big push to get the new roundabout linked up with the bridge on SH10, near Te Ahu Ahu Rd, in time for Christmas," he added.

"We've already seen a huge amount of positive feedback from the community about the roundabouts at Kawakawa and Waipapa, and Puketona will add to a much improved experience for road users."

There was a temporary 50km/h speed limit through the Puketona roundabout work area, and traffic cones and other safety measures would remain in place over the holiday period. Final surfacing and other finishing work would be done in the new year, with the project due for completion in April.

"At Waipapa crews have worked extremely hard to seal SH10, the roundabout and Waipapa Rd, and ensure as many footpaths are completed as possible so they can leave the site clear and tidy for the holidays," James said.

"Final asphalting and landscaping works will be completed in the new year, along with the Maritime Lane extension and link with Klinac Lane. The project should be complete as planned in April.

"Work will continue on a new retaining wall in Kawakawa next year, where carved panels will enhance the appearance and cultural status of the previously scrub-covered entrance to the township. This is well on track to be finished by June, if not before."

Work at each of the sites shut down at midday yesterday, resuming at midday on January 5, to help minimise delays.