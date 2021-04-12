Tracks closed for two more weeks

DOC has closed the campground at Twilight Beach in response to concerns about packs of roaming dogs. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Department of Conservation will keep a number of tracks, and the Twilight Beach campground, closed for a further two weeks (as of last week) in response to reports of roaming feral dogs. (Roaming dogs force Far North tracks to be closed, April 8).

The tracks were initially closed for seven days on April 1, but DOC said last week that staff believed there was still potential for aggressive behaviour by the dogs towards people, and was taking a precautionary approach by keeping the tracks closed until further information could be analysed and advice sought.

"Public safety remains our number one priority," DOC's acting operations manager in Kaitaia Abe Witana said.

"Over the next few weeks we are going to undertake further monitoring using trail cameras, visual surveillance and detailed collection of sightings people have had on and around Te Paki recreation reserve. We will then determine what our next steps will be based on this information and advice, which may include keeping the tracks closed for an extended period while further work is undertaken to manage the threat.

"We will continue to communicate with the public, our neighbouring land owners and stakeholders regarding this issue."

Up to four packs of feral dogs have been reported between Hukatere, north of Waipapakauri Ramp, on 90 Mile Beach, and Te Werahi Beach (Te Paki reserve), including sightings on the popular Te Paki Coastal Track, managed by DOC. DOC staff believed there was a safety risk for those who walked the track, which includes the northernmost section of Te Araroa Trail, recreational hunters, riders, and anyone who may be working in the proximity, including DOC staff.

As of last week no dogs had been trapped or shot on public conservation land, but the department was continuing its efforts to locate four packs that had been seen roaming near Cape Rēinga, Witana saying he had received anecdotal reports from farmers and neighbouring land owners that they had destroyed dogs on their properties.

There was no indication where the roughly 15 dogs had come from, but the possibilities included the dumping of unwanted litters, lost hunting dogs, runaways and holiday escapees.

The popular Cape Rēinga lighthouse track remains open, but four on the western side of Te Paki recreation reserve have been closed. They are the Cape Rēinga - Te Werahi Beach, Te Werahi Beach - Twilight Beach, Twilight Beach - Te Paki Stream and Twilight Beach - Te Werahi Loop tracks. Te Paki Stream and Te Rerenga Wairua / Cape Rēinga amenity areas remain open to the public.

Any sightings of feral dogs should be reported to the Far North District Council on 0800 920-029.