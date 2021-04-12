Time to make a four-legged friend

Kaitaia SPCA volunteer Trevor Nicholls with a couple of the kittens that will be looking for homes on Saturday. Photo / Peter Jackson

The Kaitaia SPCA's staff and volunteers are up to their armpits in kittens, and are hoping that numbers will reduce significantly after Saturday's kitten adoption day at the Kaingaroa Hall.

All the kittens will have been de-sexed, microchipped, vaccinated and treated for worms and fleas. Those who wish to take one home will need a suitable cat cage (some will be available at the hall), and will pay the reduced fee of $60 (no eftpos). Beverages and biscuits will be available.

Earlier this week the kitten muster in Kaitaia had reached 31, Heather Smith said, including nine that volunteer Trevor Nicholls was fostering, alongside the four rescue cats that had moved into the Nicholls home on a permanent basis.

Thirteen kittens had gone to Thames, and four dogs and five puppies had gone to Auckland, but the situation remained near crisis point, exacerbated by the recent arrival of eight four-day-old puppies that had been abandoned in two batches in Parkdale, in Kaitaia, and another litter that was dumped in the Herekino Gorge.

Meanwhile the Kaitaia branch is looking for someone to fill a paid part-time job, 20 hours per week, and a volunteer who can give two or three hours one morning a week. Trevor was particularly keen to see someone put their hand up for that, saying that after 10 years of SPCA volunteering in Whangārei and Kaitaia he needed to give more time to other commitments.