The Vesparados are on their way

The Vesparados - Radar, Nikki, Bones, String, Pixie, Elder Rosco, Uncle Pete and Aunty Jules - ready for the road. Photo / Peter Jackson

The Vesparados, a group of friends who have long been planning a road trip on Vespa motor scooters, starting from Cape Rēinga, destination the Burt Munro Motorcycle Rally in Invercargill next month, survived the first leg, from the Cape to Kaitaia, on Monday, in good mechanical shape and high spirits.

They and supporters assembled at June Dampney house in Kaitaia, headquarters of Far North Hospice, which will benefit from their fundraising efforts. And the signs were good, the first day's run netting $572.

The kitty will be further boosted by one of the riders, (Uncle) Peter Hughes, who will be offering his Vespa on Trade Me, no reserve, when the ride is over, all proceeds going to the cause.

Pastor Mike Clarke was there on Monday afternoon to bless the riders, their cause, which he declared to be "definitely worth a karakia," and to offer a small plea on behalf of the scooters' mechanical wellbeing.

The riders were heading home after Monday's formalities, regrouping at Mangonui on Tuesday morning and heading down SH10.

The fact that 2700km lay between him and his destination clearly didn't faze Rosco and Raewyn Pennell, who have ridden and driven over vast distances in some of the least hospitable environments on the planet, but they were pleased to be supporting a worthy cause in the process.

"As plans for the road trip became more detailed, it also became apparent that here was a great fundraiser opportunity for our Far North Hospice, who assist so many people with their services," Rosco said.

"So we've teamed with the hospice, and will be sharing our adventures on the road - on Rosco's Rocky Road Facebook page - and looking for donations."

The plan is to cross Cook Strait by ferry on Tuesday, and to reach Invercargill eight days later.

"We'll be staying at country pubs along the way, via as many back roads as possible, and there will be serious hospice bucket-rattling in the evenings, and whenever the opportunity arises," he added.

Donations could also be made to Far North Hospice via the ASB account No 12-3096-0166841-00, with 'Vespa' as the reference.