The dreams of fame are still alive

Dreams of fame are still alive for two Far North contestants in '5 Minutes of Fame,' after winning their heats last week.

Kapowairua Waitai, from Kaitaia, won in the teenage category with 'Don't You Worry'bout a Thing,' against a contestant from Taupō, while Letitia Butler, from Motukaraka, beat a contestant from Christchurch with her rendition of 'Mirror.'

Eight finalists will eventually be found in four categories - teen, male, female and group - after quarter- and semi-finals, the winners of those categories then competing head to head for the overall title.

The category and overall winners will share a prize pool worth $15,000.

The show, hosted by Turanga Merito with judges Pere Wihongi and Bella Kalolo, screens on Māori TV at 8.30pm on Thursdays.

"It's really, really tough having to choose only one of the two in each category," singer-songwriter and vocal coach Bella Kalolo (Ngāti Porou, Hāmoa, Tonga) said

"The amount of talent out there is amazing, so to have two contestants go up against each other, with us having to say who goes through on the spot, is nerve-wracking to say the least."

Award-winning musician Pere Wihongi (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kuri, Ngāti Wai) agreed.

"Choosing between contestants is the hardest part of this job. In fact, it's the worst part, but it's just as much about giving feedback and kōrero that will help them develop and perhaps come back for another go," he said.

The one-on-one mentorship that each act received on-stage with full production, lights, cameras and band before the heats were filmed was another unique point of difference of '5 Minutes of Fame.'

"I'd like to think I bring some knowledge around singing, performance and delivery," Kalolo said, "so I help contestants bring out their best in terms of their stance, controlling their breathing, placement of notes and vowel shapes.

"It's incredible to have someone go from singing in the back line of their school choir to being on stage with the full shebang, but our quick-fire way of doing things is, I think, far less painful for the contestants and keeps the fun in the whole experience, albeit with a side of nerves."

****

Anyone who followed Far North's Got Talent in 2017 would not be surprised that Kapowairua Waitai is doing well. An ivory-tickling duo, a Stevie Wonder-inspired songstress, a fresh hip-hop crew and an ethereal dance troupe were among those who shone the brightest at Te Ahu on the night of the final, but it was a pint-sized Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rangi student who owned the stage from the moment she appeared in her cut-off denims and specially braided hair, her enormous voice making no race of the junior section with her flawless rendition of the soul classic 'Don't You Worry'bout a Thing,' the same song that has taken her to the next stage of the television competition.