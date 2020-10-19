The crown goes to a 'real gentleman'

Captain, the National Aquarium NZ's Penguin of the Year 2020. Photo / National Aquarium

This month's other - and arguably the more important, according to the National Aquarium of New Zealand - has seen Captain crowned Napier's Penguin of the Year.

He has a reputation as one of the aquarium's nicest penguins, and is described as a "real gentleman," despite losing his right eye in an altercation with another seabird, which means he must be fed from his left side, and wouldn't survive in the wild. He is punctual when it comes to feeding times - eats first and leaves first - and his home renovation efforts, in the burrow he shares with his girlfriend Flip (who lost one flipper in a close encounter with a fishing line) were commendable.

Captain is also described as a good dad to Dave.

The National Aquarium's annual competition ended last week, Captain receiving of 2959 votes, well ahead of third-time finalist Mo (2369) and Burny (1469).

Penguin keeper Amy Giddens said she had been backing Mo to take the title this year.

"There are a lot of Mo followers online, and he definitely received a large number of votes, however I think Captain's efforts in renovating his burrow recently, and generally being a good penguin, touched people's hearts," she said.

"I'm sure there will be some interesting comments from fans of Mo coming through our social media channels in the next few days."

More than 15,000 votes, a new record, were cast this year, in New Zealand, the USA, the UK, Australia, Turkey, Costa Rica, Estonia, Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago. There was also a significant spike in votes from Vietnam over the last couple of days.

And it wasn't entirely frivolous.

"This is a way to educate our followers, and people across New Zealand and the world, about the challenges little blue penguins and other wildlife face, and how we can help protect them," Giddens said.

"Sharing the stories of our little penguins and how they came to live at the National Aquarium creates a greater understanding about conservation."

All the penguins at the National Aquarium of New Zealand needed help from specialist staff after being abandoned as chicks, injured in dog attacks or becoming sick in the wild.

The facility was a rehabilitation centre for little blue penguins, assisting with recovery and returning them to the wild, although some were not strong enough to return to their natural habitats, so made a permanent home there.