The best present ever

Photographer Lennox Goodhue-Wikitera with his book and calendar. Photo / Peter Jackson

Teenager Lennox Goodhue-Wikitera will always be grateful to his cousin's fiance, Grace Lauder, a professional photographer in Whangārei, who gave him his first camera. It will definitely not be his last.

Lennox, who recently celebrated his 14th birthday, is rapidly making a name for himself as a talented photographer, specialising in Ahipara's land and seascapes at Ahipara,some of which he has published as a book, 'Ahiparadise,' and a 2021 calendar, both of which had all but sold out by the time he set up his stall at a garage sale at Ahipara in support of the local beach patrol.

Most had sold locally, but he had also had queries from Australia, Germany and Ireland.

He mainly used his Canon EOS 1200D camera, he said, but sometimes used his phone. A number of his images have been published by the Northland Age as This is Our Place contributions.

The Year 9 student at Kaitaia College said he would be adding photography to his classes next year, and was definitely looking at fashioning his passion into a career. For the moment however he was looking at expanding into canvases and wall prints.