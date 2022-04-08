'If we look after our water, it will provide for us' says Te Paatu ki Kauhanga Trust Board chair Ngaire Tauhara-White, regarding the unprecedented river restoration project at Peria. Photo / Supplied

'If we look after our water, it will provide for us' says Te Paatu ki Kauhanga Trust Board chair Ngaire Tauhara-White, regarding the unprecedented river restoration project at Peria. Photo / Supplied

Te Paatu hapū has begun a first of its kind two-year project to restore the Peria and Oruru rivers.

The unprecedented initiative, entirely hapū-led and marae-driven, will also build capacity and capability for Māori to participate in and make decisions for freshwater management.

Te Paatu ki Kauhanga Trust Board successfully applied for $180,533 in funding from the Ministry for the Environment (MfE), which is supported by the Department of Conservation (DoC) and Northland Regional Council (NRC).

The project uses wānanga (workshops) for both hapū and supporting partners to understand the rivers' cultural value, and to restore and manage them.

Tina Latimer, secretary-treasurer at Te Paatu ki Kauhanga Trust Board, said the aim was to align all of the hapū's programmes, with work being done by project partners to make a bigger collective impact.

"This is the biggest grant we've ever received," Latimer said.

"We feel very fortunate."

According to Te Paatu ki Kauhanga Trust Board chairwoman Ngaire Tauhara-White, the rivers' cultural value was longstanding and multifaceted.

Tauahara-White explained there was a saying "Ko au te awa, ko te awa ko au" (I am the river and the river is me), therefore if the river was not looked after properly, we weren't looking after ourselves.

The river comes down from Maungataniwha (The Mangamukas), with Te Paatu marae the closest marae on the eastern side.

"It's the main life source - freshwater from a mountain down to Taipa - and we have a responsibility as kaitiaki (guardians) of this area," Tauhara-White said.

"In addition to whānau, youth and tamariki are essential to the project's long-term success, so this is about intergenerational learning to make this a sustainable project.

"While engagement throughout the hapū has been increasing, the wider community, including non-Māori organisations, also need to be involved."

NRC land programme manager Ruben Wylie said council support for Māori and community groups to initiate intergenerational initiatives was a valuable approach.

He said a community invested in improving water quality over a generation was when you would see key improvements.

"The project is a signal of the direction that needs to be taken at a regional and national level and I see the role of local Government as supporting tangata whenua in caring for water quality," Wylie said.

"When people are empowered to own the process themselves, you're going to get better results."

Wylie's role in the project includes support with restoration fencing plans and ensuring all factors such as logistics, livestock management and collaboration with neighbouring properties are taken into account.

He said once the fencing was in place and trees were growing, the next step would be to think about broader water quality improvement initiatives and land management approaches, as well as developing an ongoing monitoring network.

"It takes years for the trees to become established and provide shade to benefit biodiversity, so you might see some initial improvements by excluding stock, but gradual improvements will only become evident with time," he said.

Alison Newell, policy specialist at NRC, said there was currently a shift happening in policy and a greater emphasis on the need for tangata whenua participation in decision-making and action.

Newell also said the project's first wānanaga suggested a good level of broad engagement already existed.

"People of all ages turned up, all asking really pertinent and relevant questions, and always bringing it back to 'how can we manage our own land better?" she said.

"There were people based in the catchment and elsewhere, all there for good, open, frank korero (discussion).

"I see this almost as a case study that will help us understand what works and what doesn't and the feedback from this project can help improve policy writing, monitoring and implementation throughout Te Tai Tokerau."

Another component of the Peria River Restoration project is the implementation of the Government's Essential Freshwater reforms.

The Essential Freshwater Package includes the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management, which sets Te Mana o Te Wai as its central concept.

Te Mana o te Wai refers to the vital importance of water and ensures the health and well-being of the water is protected and human health needs are provided for before enabling other uses of water.

Through engagement and discussion, regional councils, communities and tangata whenua determine how Te Mana o te Wai is applied locally in freshwater management.

Marina Hetaraka, senior analyst, Ministry for the Environment (MfE), reviewed more than 80 applications for funding and said this project stood out for its recognition of interconnectedness.

"This korero really speaks to Te Mana o te Wai principles," she said.

"Their plan also outlined how the trust wants to grow their kaitiaki, which made it a unique kaupapa.

"The project is also uniquely positioned for success as it's hapū-led and marae-driven and therefore has networks none of the other partners do and can engage their kaumātua to encourage protection of the river."

According to Maddy Jopling, a DoC river restoration ranger, the community will be trained to carry out their own habitat assessment and monitoring, exploring a number of awa (river) health indicators including nitrogen, phosphorus, water clarity, and plant and algae studies.

With support from the Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust, they'll also be trained to use a Stream Health Monitoring and Assessment (SHMAK) kit.

"The SHMAK kit is a useful citizen science tool to help hapū tell their story alongside any cultural monitoring tools and techniques they're already using," Jopling said.

"Restoration achieved as a community increases the chances of success as this can't be fixed by an individual - only a community can truly have an impact on Mountains to Sea.

"Young will work alongside parents, grandparents, teachers and there's a real push for the young to learn and become the kaitiaki of tomorrow."

One online wānanga have taken place thus far and Selwyn Reihana, Te Paatu ki Kauhanga Trust Board member, said he was hopeful eased Covid restrictions would mean subsequent wānanaga could happen kanohi ke ti kanohi (face to face) at the marae.

"This is the first time our trust board has ever worked alongside NRC and DoC to protect our waterways," he said.

"It's a change in direction and feels great to have this interaction with our hapū, our whenua, our marae."

Members of the community wishing to support the programme are invited to make contact through Te Paatu ki Kauhanga Trust Board's website: tepaatukauhanga.nz/