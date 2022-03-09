Emergency ambulance services across New Zealand are under pressure with the combined challenges of absent staff due to illness and non-urgent calls related to Covid-19.

As it stands, anyone calling 111 for an ambulance can expect a delay before their call is answered with reports of record wait times up to seven-and-a-half minutes.

St John is therefore asking callers who need an ambulance urgently to stay on the line and a call handler will respond as soon as possible.

Dr Tony Smith, St John clinical director, said emergency call handlers had noted a rise in the number of people calling for non-urgent matters and people who do not need an ambulance.

"We've had people phoning us with a headache, wanting advice and asking how to get a Covid-19 test," Smith said.

"We know the current Omicron outbreak in the community is causing anxiety and some people's Covid-19 symptoms are making them feel miserable.

"We understand the discomfort and uncertainty can be stressful but most people with Covid-19 can safely manage their health at home without an ambulance."

An emergency vehicle will be dispatched urgently to patients with an immediately life-threatening condition but patients whose condition is not immediately life-threatening may have to wait for an ambulance, or a paramedic or nurse may phone back to provide health advice over the phone.

If people are feeling unwell, or need health advice, they should call their regular health provider- their GP, or Healthline, or visit covid19.govt.nz.

They should also consider alternative methods of transport to medical facilities for non-urgent conditions.

If it is an emergency, people should continue to dial 111 for an ambulance.

The busiest day in St John's Far North territory so far this calendar year was January 2, with 37 incidents.

The territory includes the Far North, Kaitaia, Doubtless Bay, Kerikeri, Kawakawa, Paihia and Russell.