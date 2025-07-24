Advertisement
Speed humps proposed for Ōkaihau township

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
2 mins to read

The death of a 19-year-old who was struck on Settlers Way in January has reignited the Okaihau community’s push for urgent traffic-calming measures.

A plan to install two pedestrian crossings in Ōkaihau has been revised after community feedback, with four rubberised speed humps now on the table to tackle ongoing concerns about speeding through town.

The proposal will need to be submitted to the Far North District Council’s transport committee in time for

