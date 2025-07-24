The death of a 19-year-old who was struck on Settlers Way in January has reignited the Okaihau community’s push for urgent traffic-calming measures.

A plan to install two pedestrian crossings in Ōkaihau has been revised after community feedback, with four rubberised speed humps now on the table to tackle ongoing concerns about speeding through town.

The proposal will need to be submitted to the Far North District Council’s transport committee in time for its August meeting.

Earlier this year, the Ōkaihau Community Association lodged a formal petition with the Kaikohe Hokianga Community Board seeking immediate action on Settlers Way, which connects to State Highway 1 and serves the Ōkaihau commercial centre.

Following the petition, the transport committee (Te Koukou) approved two crossings for Ōkaihau – one permanent one at the college crossing (to be a raised pedestrian crossing) and another rubberised one.