But after a recent community meeting on the matter, council and civil engineering staff have reconsidered the speed-hump situation. They have taken on board the community feeling presented at the meeting, that speed reduction is the priority focus and raised pedestrian crossings are a bonus rather than a requirement.
On that basis, they are now considering four rubberised speed humps in the town, along the length of Settlers Way.
One would be above the tunnel, coming off SH1, one would be somewhere towards the end of the town section of Settlers Way (past the schools), and two more would be spaced in between at appropriate positions.
“We met with council and engineering staff after school to see how kids were actually moving, getting out of school, getting on buses. If we raised the crossing, it would have made the bus turnaround at the college even more difficult,” said the association’s chairman, Robert Newport.
Instead, he said, the group suggested placing speed humps on the town’s western entry and exit points, with a third potentially near the school zone to reinforce the existing slow-down signage.
“We were pushing for concrete ones at first, but they’re more expensive. At this point, we just want something in place that works and doesn’t need more budget approval.”
The crossing at the college would now be unchanged.
The association hopes to send a proposal on the changes before the next transport committee meeting next month.