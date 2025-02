Matthew Mark Howard died of his injuries on January 28. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Police have released the name of the 19-year-old cyclist who died in Ōkaihau last month, following what police have alleged was a hit-and-run.

He was Matthew Mark Howard.

Police were notified of the incident by Settlers Way residents around 10.15pm on January 28.

During their investigation police appealed for public information which was followed by a strong public response.

A 27-year-old man was then charged with failing to stop or ascertain injury.