Softball's a hit in Kaikohe

Havana Moon (Taiamai) lines up the ball. Photo / Debbie Beadle

Sixteen teams from as far away as Whangārei and Dargaville competed in the Bay of Islands' MNUS softball opening tournament of the season, hosted by Mid North United Sports. Marist and Tribe (Taiamai) won the men's and women's finals, beating the Raiders 6-3 and 10-5 respectively.

The completion round will begin on Saturday week (October 31).

Mel Rameka extended "huge thanks" to all the teams, and to Malichi Williams for marking the diamonds.

Anyone who would like to play this season is welcome to contact Mel (phone 0274 165-093) or Del Rameka (0278 776-961).