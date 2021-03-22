Snapper Bonanza prizegiving: The $32,000 fish in pictures

It was tough fishing on the last two days but that did nothing to dampen the enjoyment of 1000 dedicated anglers competing in the 2021 Ngāi Takoto 90 Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza — if anything it just heightened the challenge and camaraderie. These photos capture the final prizegiving at Waipapakauri Domain on Saturday, when Dickson Hohaia of South Taranaki claimed the $32,000 prize for biggest fish overall.
