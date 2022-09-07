Herekino's Grant Devan is believed to be the first to hear the Shining Cuckoo in the Far North for 2022. Photo/Supplied.

Herekino's Grant Devan is believed to be the first to hear the Shining Cuckoo in the Far North for 2022. Photo/Supplied.

Grant Devan has been hoping to become the first Far North resident to hear the call of the shining cuckoo for years.

On multiple occasions he's come a close second, but could never quite crack the magic milestone.

This year, however, the tide has turned for Devan's luck, who contacted the Northland Age with what is thought to be the first shining cuckoo sighting in the Far North.

Devan said listening out for the sound had become somewhat of a tradition and he was elated to finally report it first.

"I heard it clear as last Thursday, although you wouldn't think so in the miserable wet weather," Devan said.

"I always look forward to listening out for the sound and in 2020 I just missed out on hearing it first.

"I'm glad this year it was me!"

Each year, the bird's unique whistle signals the harbinger of Spring and the start of the warmer months in the Far North.

The shining cuckoo, otherwise known as the shining bronze cuckoo in Australia or pīpīwharauroa in Māori, is a New Zealand native bird that migrates to Aotearoa in summer.

The cuckoo can be found throughout the country and can be identified by its iridescent, dark green wings and white and dark green-striped chest.

Due to its small size and cryptically coloured appearance, it is more often heard than seen.

The cuckoo's first call is usually recorded sometime in September, yet last year local resident Ray Paterson told the Age he'd heard the bird's call on August 21.

Paterson said he was taught the call of the shining cuckoo as a young boy and had listened out for it ever since.

The New Zealand shining cuckoo subspecies breed only in New Zealand (including the Chatham Islands) but other subspecies breed in southern Australia, Vanuatu, New Caledonia and on Rennell and Bellona Islands (Solomon Islands).

Like other cuckoos around the world, the shining cuckoo will lay its eggs in the nests of Grey Warbler "foster parents", which will go on to raise their chicks.

Fairburn's Kristen Khaine also contacted the Northland Age to report a sighting of the shining cuckoo last Sunday.

Khaine has lived in the Far North since 1988 and had made a point of recording her encounters with the special birds each year.

She said she'd already noticed the warblers were back and it wouldn't be long before they'd be demand feeding the shining cuckoos chicks.

"We often see how the poor little warblers try to keep up with the cuckoo chicks who won't stop screaming for food, even while they're feeding," she laughed.

"I can see there are quite a few warblers out there this year, so it won't be long before they'll be feeding those little bludgers!"

While the shining cuckoo's appearance had continued to be fairly regular, Khaine said she'd noticed other species' habits had changed.

She put this down to what she thought was the impact of climate change.

"I usually hear the shining cuckoo about this time of year, sometimes earlier or later," Khaine said.

"It's so lovely to hear their call. I often imitate the sound back so they come closer.

"We've had a few long-tailed cuckoo as well, but nothing last year at all.

"I think that's because their habitats are changing, we're wrecking Papatūānuku.".

The bird is found mainly in stands of willow, eucalyptus and some of the taller native plantings, such as at Styx Mill Conservation Reserve.

The shining cuckoo typically leaves New Zealand in April and will migrate to wintering areas on islands in the South-West Pacific.