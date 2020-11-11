Shine on Kaitaia adapts to the times

Shine on Kaitaia recruits JD Kelly (Building Safer Communities, standing left), Beth Winks (Christmas parade), Tia Hohaia (Kaitaia Business Association, Santa's grotto), and Cory Bartley (Pak'nSave Kaitaia, Christmas stalls). In front - Te Reretai Hauiti (Te Rarawa, concert), Hinemoa Tipene (Shine on Kaitaia and Far North REAP, project lead), Wiremu Britton-Rua (Far North REAP, road patrol). Photo / Supplied

Covid-19 prevented Shine on Kaitaia from staging many of the community events it has organised so successfully in the past, or even meeting, but it did host a Youth Week event online in May, and Homestay Jams Online sessions, where more than 50 musicians affiliated with Kaitaia shared their 'Shine' to encourage people to stay home during lockdown. Four weeks of daily music featured Jackson Taylor, Jon Pirini, Jeff Harris, Tupu Campbell and many younger musos.

Meanwhile Micah Tawhara, one of the organisation's driving forces, is now based in Hamilton and working in Rotorua, so there have been some role changes.

Hinemoa Tipene has taken over the reins, Micah now having more of an overseeing role, and responsibility for seeking for funding.

"The main project leaders (Serenity Taniwha, Vanessa Matejevich, Soulsista, Damien Rice and Liz Olliver) and Lead Youth Navigators Karis Roberts, Mateja Matejevich and Jorja Tatham are busy preparing events for the next 12 months, however, and we have some new, young, excited recruits who come with amazing skills, fresh ideas and representing various local organisations and/or regions," Micah said.

"Due to Covid we won't be seeking sponsorship from local organisations for the Christmas parade, to help them in their recovery from the impacts of the last year, but we hope everyone keeps Saturday, December 5, free, and makes sure to attend the festivities in Commerce St and Jaycee/Centennial Park.

"And we need floats!

"You can have cars, trucks, trailers, tractors, bikes, scooters, skateboards etc., or walking floats ... show Kaitaia how you shine."

All the latest information (including the parade registration form) can be found on the Shine on Kaitaia Facebook page.