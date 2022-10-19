Keen upcyclers get creative to divert waste at Anō Anō Repair Cafe. Photo / Merrin Smith.

Awareness weeks are all the rage, offering tools and tips to support better habits in hopes of addressing a social, health or planetary issue.

This may be called Recycling Week, but the change it aims to effect extends well beyond simply putting our waste in the right bins.

In its ninth year, the awareness raising campaign focuses on waste minimisation.

In a nutshell, it encourages us to consider our purchases carefully, to reuse and repurpose as much as possible, and to take care when recycling items we must dispose of.

This year has had more than 100,000 registered participants, among them Kaitaia-based EcoSolutions, which focuses on empowering the community to eliminate waste year round.

Jo Shanks, manager at EcoSolutions, said it keenly supported its kura (schools) and EcoStar organisations to participate in Recycling Week.

"We run spot checks and prizes for organisations with good systems during Recycling Week, and will also be handing out recycling guides all week through the EcoCentre and the Kaitaia market."

Through its EcoStar Program, the organisation supports organisations to achieve their sustainability goals.

"Any organisation can receive free assistance to reduce waste through our EcoStar network," Shanks said.

She also said the organisation was constantly learning from its members, thanks to whom it was keenly aware of the growing problem of textiles waste.

"Our op shop members receive a huge amount of textiles waste; they can't keep up with it," she said.

"It's one of the biggest polluters, and fastest-growing waste streams.

"Particularly in Northland, because we're off the main drag, most of our clothing that's not sold in op shops goes to landfill.

"In Kaitaia alone, 2 cubic metres of textiles go to landfill every week. And that's a very conservative estimate."

On the bright side, Shanks said clothing waste was definitely something people were becoming increasingly aware of - and taking action to patch up.

"Our clothing repair cafes have gone from having three people show up each week, to more than 20."

"People are learning to treasure what they have, and also realising it's quite fun and feels good to create something.

"Plus it's an opportunity to be social, to join your community and get involved."

She said there was a growing number of repair cafes around Northland where people could learn how to reduce their waste in a comfortable space.

"We teach sewing, tie-dying, the whole lot, and I'm not sure whether we do more laughing or sewing."

Repair Cafes are running in Kaitaia, Kaeo, Paihia, Kerikeri and Kaikohe.

Shanks explained that educating students about textile waste was also a priority.

"We're trying to raise awareness that this fast fashion, this cheap fashion, it has a hidden cost."

"We're encouraging them to consider that maybe it isn't always so smart to buy new.

"These clothes are usually sewn in developing countries that don't have workers' rights or environmental protections in place. It's not a well-functioning system."

Shanks was also clear that choosing natural materials was not a free pass to continue consuming guilt free.

"There's a really strong move towards going back to natural fibres, but we can't consume our way out of this."

"Cotton is a thirsty little plant.

"Just because it's natural, doesn't mean it's good for the environment.

"Bleached and dyed fabrics are horribly destructive to produce."

She was clear that buying second hand, and making our clothes last longer, were the only truly viable solutions.

Towards that end, upcycling classes were a popular offering for tamariki.

"And the reason for that is that it's so empowering to learn that you can repair your clothes."

"For many of our tamariki, this is their first time holding a needle."

On Friday, November 4, EcoCentre's Kaitaia repair cafe Anō Anō will host Trashion, a fashion show featuring upcycled clothing. At the Far North RSA from 5pm-7pm. $15 adults/$5 students. Tickets available at EcoStore, 5 Bank St, Kaitaia.

To learn about local repair cafes, find EcoCentre / Tiaki Taiao on Facebook.

Take it day by day in Recycling Week

Recycling Week targets schools, businesses and institutions nationwide, and is run by Reclaim - New Zealand's largest privately owned processor of recyclable materials that also provides advisory assistance and services regarding waste minimisation, landfill diversion, sustainability measurement and achievement.

Nathalia Gonzales, sustainability manager at Reclaim, said it was growing tremendously.

"It's definitely the biggest participation we've had so far," Gonzales said.

She explained the week was structured based on the waste minimisation hierarchy, with each daily focus addressing a stage of the hierarchy and encouraging people to think about waste and recycling in more-sustainable terms.

The awareness campaign focused on the belief that New Zealand urgently needs to shift from a take–make–waste linear model, to a circular economy.

To access free Recycling Week tips, go to: reclaim.co.nz/recycling-week.

How to nail it

Procurement Monday: Only purchase things designed to be recycled, reused or repurposed.

Waste-free Tuesday: eliminate all waste.

According to Reclaim, more than 12 million tonnes of waste ends up in New Zealand landfills each year, about 75 per cent of which could have potentially been recovered, reused or recycled.

Reusable Wednesday: Choose long-lasting reusable alternatives instead to avoid single-use waste.

Rinse and clean Thursday: Clean recyclable materials to avoid contaminating an entire load at the processing stage.

Reflection Friday: Consciously commit to new practices to build positive habits.

Spring-clean weekend: Take the time to identify all that can be reused, repaired, recovered or repurposed around the house.

Reclaim reminds us to ensure we donate items that are still in good condition, rather than passing the waste problem on to charities.