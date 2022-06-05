MNZM Carol Berghan (right) with her mother Q.S.M Myra Ringa Urunga Berghan (left) who Carol says has been a huge inspiration to her own mahi (work) and life. Photo/Supplied

MNZM Carol Berghan (right) with her mother Q.S.M Myra Ringa Urunga Berghan (left) who Carol says has been a huge inspiration to her own mahi (work) and life. Photo/Supplied

Carol Berghan

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori

If there's one thing to know about Te Hiku o Te Ika, it's that we produce some of the motu's (country's) strongest yet most humble wāhine (women), renowned for their love and fierce loyalty to their community.

One such wāhine toa (strong woman) has been named as a recipient of yesterday's Queen's Birthday and Platinum Jubilee Honours List 2022.

Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust CEO Carol Berghan received a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to Māori as part of this year's honorary celebrations.

Berghan (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāi Takoto) is a woman of many talents and has worked in everything from the economic and commercial sectors, government, small business and now as CEO for the Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust.

She is also the second member of her whānau to receive a New Zealand honours award, the other being her mother, Myra Ringa Urunga Berghan, who received her Queen Service Medal in 1988 for her contribution to the Far North community as a Kohanga Reo assessor in Kaitāia.

Berghan said her mother had been a huge inspiration to her throughout her life and was grateful to have her as a role model.

"When people kōrero about the work I do, they always acknowledge my mother and her humility and say they see me following in her footsteps, which is such an honour," she said.

Through her mahi (work) at Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust, Berghan has been recognised for facilitating effective and successful partnership engagement between iwi and government agencies to trial and test new ways of working.

She was also honoured for her work introducing employment trials, launching the TUPU model to help whānau affected by unemployment and for playing a key role in obtaining government support to maintain water supply for drought-affected Te Hiku residents.

When asked how she felt about the honour, Berghan said she initially felt perplexed about accepting the award.

She said as someone who liked to avoid the limelight, she preferred to let others shine.

"There are hundreds and hundreds of awesome foot soldiers out there in the community who never get a moment in the spotlight, so I had to really think about whether or not I could accept," Berghan said.

"I'm very proud to be a girl of Te Hiku, however. I love the community and want to recognise all the unsung heroes who live here."