The Deo family, who immigrated from Fiji to Kaitaia eight years ago. “It feels like home here," says Kaveesh Deo (left). Photo / Supplied

The Deo family, who immigrated from Fiji to Kaitaia eight years ago. “It feels like home here," says Kaveesh Deo (left). Photo / Supplied

Before anyone could have foreseen Northland’s recent population boom, one family took a particularly large leap for the chance to contribute to community health and live happily in the Far North.

Eight years ago this month, Kaveesh Deo immigrated from Fiji to Kaitaia to begin work at the Kaitaia Hospital laboratory.

Through the challenges of commuting to Auckland to complete a graduate diploma (while working full time and raising two young daughters), Kaveesh said he and his wife Ruth have been warmly embraced by the Kaitaia community.

To highlight his journey, long-time reader and friend of the Deo family, Airdre Cochrane, recently wrote to the Age to share his inspiring story.

“I am writing to tell you of a friend of mine who graduated two weekends ago. I do not understand the doctorates or bachelors, but according to his wife he is now a scientist,” wrote Cochrane, a retired deacon of the Kaitaia Union Parish.

“Kaveesh is a quiet, studious man, and a dedicated husband and father.

“And a man I am pleased to say is my friend.”

Cochrane met the “delightful family of Fijian Indian culture” five years ago at church.

Kaveesh Deo and Airdre Cochrane shared a bit of cake at a recent celebration at Kaitaia's Hope Christian Centre. Photo / Supplied

Parishioners of the Hope Christian Centre, as it’s also known, recently gathered for a special sermon delivered by a minister who made the trip from Hokianga expressly to acknowledge Deo for his academic achievement and the community service he provides as part of the hospital lab team.

“I work in all departments of the laboratory, from taking bloods to processing and reporting — including participating in the 24-hours on-call roster,” explained Deo.

He shared his holistic vision of health as what motivated him in his work and education.

“The prospect of helping the individual, the community and the team I work with motivates me to perform, he said.”

“It’s a satisfying feeling when I know that I’m helping someone to improve their health, and in their times of need to get better, which would in turn help their family and the community as a whole.”

In 2020, after 13 years of working in labs, Deo did not hesitate at the opportunity to complete a Graduate Diploma in Science at Auckland University of Technology specialising in the medical laboratory, while continuing to work full time.

“I would travel to Auckland after work, for example leaving on a Tuesday evening,” Deo said.

“I’d stay overnight in North Shore at a relative’s place, attend classes and practical sessions at AUT in the CBD the next day, and then drive back home to Kaitaia that night to be back at work on Thursday.”

Maintaining motivation in the face of such demands would challenge the most dedicated student, but Deo persevered.

“I had a slogan stuck in my head from my high school days. The principal would remind us to ‘arise awake and stop not until the goal is reached’.”

The words by Indian Hindu monk Swami Vivekananda, who Deo described as a great teacher and philosopher, stuck with him.

Deo said he believed students needed to hear more from teachers like Vivekananda for the inspiration their ideas provided.

His tenacity had him graduate as a medical laboratory scientist the following year.

Kaveesh Deo and his younger daughter, Kyra, who was born in New Zealand and recently celebrated her fifth birthday. Photo / Supplied

Reflecting on his arrival in 2014, when Deo knew only the charge scientist who he had interacted with via Zoom, he described the support and friendship received over the years as “overwhelming”.

Deo and his wife, Ruth, a home support worker, have grown to become a part of the community and he said they felt privileged to be here to help to build a healthier Northland.

He said while they had missed home and faced the challenge of adjusting to lifestyle differences, the community support had made all the difference.

“Once I arrived and started work, I did not feel like an outsider,” Deo said.

“Being a small town, people would know that I was not from here, and a new face at the hospital would call for some interaction and investigation of where I was from.

“The people and the community were so kind and welcoming, that I got invitations to come and visit them. Even my work colleagues assisted and showed concern for my wellbeing.

“Slowly, we got to know people, and started to build that connection and friendship through the church family, and the small Fijian community in Kaitaia.

“It feels like home here.”



