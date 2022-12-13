Tony Urlich (Ngāpuhi) led the Far North pack of powerlifters with five gold medals. His humility stood out, as Urlich threw the spotlight on his teammates rather than speak of his own achievements. Photo / Noel Garcia

Six powerlifters have recently returned from the sport’s largest event in New Zealand history with a combined 16 medals, 10 of them gold.

More than 600 athletes from 42 countries competed at the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships 2022.

A total of 176 athletes represented New Zealand at the competition in Auckland from November 27 to December 4.

Among them were the Far North’s Tony Urlich (Ngāpuhi), Hone Williams-Abraham (Te Rarawa, Ngāti Kurī), Ali Cosner, Stan Day, John Rippingale (Ngāi Takoto) and Mark Osborne.

Powerlifting is a strength sport consisting of three lifts - squats, benchpress, and deadlifts. It involves athletes attempting to maximise weight for a single lift.

Kaitāia’s Williams-Abraham, aged just 16, was the youngest competitor at the event according to his “very very very proud” father Troy Lewis, making his four gold medals truly exceptional.

When he isn’t at school, or working a part-time job at McDonald’s, young Hone spends his time refereeing kids’ football matches, sharing the family’s home gym with community youth, and of course training.

While his competition results were official personal bests, his father joked that they “lift like idiots at home”.

His father - whose support has been essential - said “he’s been putting this dream out there and working on it for four years. He’s very disciplined.”

As a young man of few words, his takeaway from this inspiring turn of events is simple: “Anyone can do this. Just put your mind to it, and you’ll do it.”

Far North results

Tony Urlich (Ngāpuhi) competed in the M3 category (aged 60-69) and won five gold medals: gold in the benchpress-only event (117.5 kg), plus three golds for squat (160kg), benchpress (115kg) and deadlift (200kg) - and a fifth gold for overall lift.

Ali Cosner, originally from South Dakota’s Rosebud Sioux Reservation - and great-great-granddaughter of Chief Hollow Horn Bear - placed second in her category (84kg+) and second overall in the Women’s M2 class (aged 50-59). She won a bronze medal for squat (155kg), a bronze for bench press (97.5kg) and a silver for deadlift (202.5kg) - all personal bests.

Ali Cosner recently brought four medals back to Kaitāia, her home of 15 years. Photo / Noel Garcia

Stan Day, co-owner of Kaitāia’s Club Physical, competed in the M2 category (aged 50-59), and won gold in the benchpress-only event (177kg).

Mark Osborne competed in the 120kg+ M2 category (aged 50-59), and - despite having a shoulder injury - won silver in the benchpress-only event (140kg). Osborne said he was proud to represent the Far North and New Zealand on the international stage, and humbled by the massive support and encouragement from friends and family.

Mark Osborne and Stan Day won silver and gold medals in their respective classes in the benchpress-only event.

John Rippingale (Ngāi Takoto) competed in the men’s open category (aged 25-39) in the under 120kg class, and won silver in the benchpress-only event (170kg). He told Te Hiku Media he was proud of his achievement, which came after a difficult period leading up to the competition. “I felt ecstatic and over the moon when I won.” He also said training and fitness had always been a part of his life, and “a way to release any negative energies”.

John Rippingale (Ngāi Takoto) made himself, friends and whānau proud by winning silver for his benchpress effort.

And as mentioned above, Hone Williams-Abraham, 16, (Te Rarawa, Ngāti Kurī) won four gold medals. He competed in the Sub Juniors 120kg+ class, claiming one gold in the benchpress-only event and another three for squat, benchpress and deadlift.