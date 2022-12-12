Pompallier Catholic School students took part in the school's inaugural Colour Run fundraising event earlier this month.

Kaitaia literally erupted in colour earlier this month thanks to a local school fundraising event.

Pompallier Catholic School held its inaugural Colour Run at Kaitaia’s Te Ahu Loop on December 2 as a way to celebrate the year that was while raising funds for new playground equipment storage.

The event’s kaupapa (theme) was “Taha Tinana” (physical wellbeing) and “Taha Wairua” (spiritual wellbeing) with Principal Kathryn Carey saying the purpose was to hold “a fun community event for our great town”.

“We wanted to paint our beautiful town with fun, laughter and colour!” Carey said.

“We were supported by our wonderful community to fundraise and are planning on an annual colour run.

“We hope to see more of our community join us each year, with all schools and community members invited.

“It was a wonderful, healthy way to end the term... even the Switzer Home residents joined us too!”

Carey said she wanted to give a huge shout-out to Northland Community Rugby for running some Rippa Rugby matches and for donating a number of awesome prizes that were given out to the tamariki (children).

“Thank you also to Te Hiku Hauora for the water, The Palate, Burger Bus, PTFA, Poo Masters, Ange from Sport Northland, Opeloge Ah Sam, Mangonui Netball, Kaingaroa School, Te Rangi Aniwaniwa and all of our awesome whānau helpers for making our day bright.”



