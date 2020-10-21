Police investigate death in Kaitaia

The scene of Tuesday evening's fatality in Kaitaia. Photo / Peter Jackson

Police are investigating the death of a man in Kaitaia on Tuesday evening, and of a person believed to have been diving at Waimamaku Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Matthews Ave in Kaitaia shortly after 6pm. Police initially said a pedestrian had been seriously injured after being struck by a car. He died overnight at Kaitaia Hospital.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said the vehicle involved had been found at the scene, and an 18-year-old woman had been charged with common assault in relation to an earlier alleged incident at the address involving the victim. Inquiries were continuing, and further charges could be laid.

Anyone who had any information that might assist the inquiry was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Simon Wihongi on 105.

A Matthews Ave resident told the Northland Age that she had heard and seen an altercation between two people at a nearby address. It had become physically violent, she said, one person driving off from the address. Moments later she heard "a bang" but did not see what had happened.

She was one of a number of people to call an ambulance.

Meanwhile a person died at Waimamaku on Tuesday afternoon in what is believed to have been a diving accident.

A police spokesman said a number of people were diving at the beach, "and one of the individuals was located deceased".

The death has been referred to a coroner.