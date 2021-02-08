Petition against Māori ward plan

Jordan Williams - Labour's looking for more votes from the Left. Photo / file

The Taxpayers' Union has launched a nationwide petition against Labour's plan to entrench Māori wards on local councils.

"(Local Government Minister) Nanaia Mahuta's legislation has nothing to do with equity or justice. It is quite simply an attempt to dominate local politics, guaranteeing more councils will be controlled by Labour-aligned councillors. These councillors will consistently vote for higher rates to fund the pet projects that Labour supports," Jordan Williams said.

"It has been a long tradition that electors can vote on, and veto, fundamental changes to local voting systems. For example, voters get to approve any change from an FPP voting system to an STV one. Labour now plans to disenfranchise voters, overturning convention in order to privilege its local candidates and allies.

"Labour knows perfectly well that new Māori ward candidates will disproportionately come from the political Left. That's already true for Māori electorate seats, and in existing Māori wards and statutory boards.

"In short, the government is ramming a law change through Parliament under urgency to cancel referenda because they think people will vote the wrong way. It's a disgraceful hijacking of local democracy that we must oppose with all our strength. We're calling on ratepayers across the country to add their names to the cause."

The petition can be signed at www.taxpayers.org.nz/maori-wards