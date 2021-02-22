Options for the Snapper Bonanza

Barring a Covid-19 calamity, this will be the scene at Waipapakauri Ramp once again next month. Photo / supplied

The organisers of the NgāiTakoto 90 Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza, which is scheduled to start on March 16, were as relieved as anyone to hear last week that the country, outside Auckland, was returning to Covid alert level 1.

They were still planning for the possibility that that could change over the coming weeks, however.

"As of right now the Snapper Bonanza is full steam ahead. We cannot plan it any other way," John Stewart said on Friday.

"We have bought all the prizes, and printed the T-shirts, caps etc. There have been challenges with some supplies, but we can guarantee that the prizes this year are bigger than ever."

There were three options if alert level restrictions were imposed again.

"If we can run the event at level 2, with social distancing measures, as per last year (when competitors were not required to be at the weigh-in to claim spot prizes) we will," he said.

"If we have to postpone, for a few weeks or a month, we will. If we do that, any competitors who can't make the new date will be refunded on their tickets. The same will apply if we have to cancel - competitors will be offered a refund, but they will also be able to keep their tickets for 2022.

"Obviously cancelling doesn't bear thinking about, but we appreciate the problems postponing could cause too, especially for those who have booked holidays and accommodation, and we don't want the competition to go too far into autumn. Hopefully it won't come to that."