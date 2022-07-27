Mezzo soprano opera singer Katie Trigg at her University of Waikato Honours recital early last year. Photo/Katie Trigg

Mezzo soprano opera singer Katie Trigg at her University of Waikato Honours recital early last year. Photo/Katie Trigg

She's come a long way from busking at a Far North market, but now this talented opera singer is off to chase her dreams in the US.

Waikato-based mezzo-soprano singer Katie Trigg is the granddaughter of Kaitaia's Delwyn and Colin Trigg and has recently secured a place at one of America's most prestigious music schools.

Trigg is one of only seven students to be accepted into the Curtis Institute of Music's new Opera Programme, which she likened to a more selective "Harvard University of music schools".

Following months of online and in-person auditions, Trigg said she was ecstatic to receive a full-tuition scholarship and would commence her two-year studies next month.

"It's mind-blowing I got in as they only have a total roll of around 150 students across all genres," Trigg said,

"I will receive daily one-on-one coaching, as well as the opportunity to perform four operas per year, so I'm really excited.

"It was actually Simon O'Neil, one of NZ's most successful opera singers, that suggested I look into applying for Curtis, and I'm so glad I did."

Trigg explained her journey towards becoming a fulltime opera singer had begun when she was just 8.

She said she was inspired to start busking and take singing lessons after watching someone busking in a movie.

A young Katie singing with a new microphone she received for Christmas. Photo / Supplied

Trigg explained her mum would approve only if she could learn 10 songs that she could sing in front of people.

"I ended up putting on a little concert for my grandparents in Hamilton and our neighbours, and it was after that mum let me sing outside our local supermarket."

Trigg said that first gig earned her $30, kickstarting her singing career.

It was not long after she could be found busking at the Kaitaia Markets or performing concerts for Claud Switzer residents during her school holidays in the Far North.

Grandmother Delwyn said she was proud of her granddaughter and wished her all the best in the next chapter of her exciting career.

"My whole dad's side of the family are from the Far North, so we would visit a few times a year," Trigg said.

"Ngaire Walters was my great-grandmother who used to help out at Switzer, so it became a bit of a tradition for me to go in and perform concerts for residents.

"Whenever my parents would want to go check out the markets, I would also tag along and while they wandered around, I would do my thing."

Trigg explained her transition into opera came after working with her second music teacher in her early teens.

Katie Trigg, who has family ties to Kaitaia, is off to the prestigious American school Curtis Institute of Music next month. Photo / Alan Goldsman

She said it had been a gradual process, but after hearing her sing, her teacher suggested opera might suit her type of voice.

"I thought I'd give it a go and after performing a few songs, my 12-year-old self thought, 'how great is it I get to sing loud'!" Trigg said with a laugh.

"My teacher then began drip-feeding me more operatic pieces and by the time I got to uni I had definitely fallen in love with it."

After completing her studies as a University of Waikato Sir Edmund Hillary Scholar, Trigg graduated with a BA Music with first-class honours.

Last year, as a Dame Malvina Major Foundation Studio Artist with New Zealand Opera, she went on to learn from some of New Zealand's finest coaches and teachers.

She was also awarded the Dame Sister Mary Leo Scholarship, in conjunction with the Sue and Guy Haddleton Emerging Artist Award in 2020, to assist her dreams of studying overseas.

Those plans were paused due to Covid-19, but with her recent offer to Curtis, Trigg is now well on her way to becoming an accomplished, fulltime opera singer.

Upon completing her time at the esteemed music school, Trigg said it was her dream to one day sing at the Met.

So inspiring has been Trigg's story, it's caught the attention of TVNZ's national Breakfast Show where she's set to appear about August 12.

Trigg said while her tuition at Curtis would be paid for, her living expenses would not, and she had therefore created a Givealittle page to help support her studies while abroad.

To donate to the Katie Goes To Curtis campaign, go to: www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/Katie-Goes-To-Curtis