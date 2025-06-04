“They sell an amazing and diverse range of books and gift items - cleverly sourcing things that suit a wide range of tastes and pockets. In addition, the owners support and get involved in many community projects.”

Settlers Way Country store owners Jacqueline Poole and Annie Blackmore are humbled by the win.

“The business is a great asset in our community and the owners deserve the nomination.”

Poole said they were very surprised to have been nominated and subsequently winning the local award.

“We were very humbled that someone would take the time to nominate us. You plod along doing what you do, hoping in some way you can bring a positive vibe to your town, that draws people to your town and its businesses, and have some sort of positive impact on your community.”

She said the award brings a positive light and focus to the small town and other businesses.

“Each of Ōkaihau’s businesses are all unique. We have a couple of great cafes each loved for their different refreshments and specialty pies, a fabulous butcher, world famous in our area for their different sausages and meat cuts. We also have a great little thrift shop to find second-hand treasures, the food market, the local dairy loved for their traditional rolled ice creams and small bottle stores. But let’s not forget the businesses that surround us and sustain our townships are all the local farming businesses.”

The Settlers Way Country Store specialises in selling locally made items and produce.

Small rural towns like Ōkaihau thrive when multiple local businesses open and it encourages visitors to come to the town, Poole added.

“We can not compete with the big towns and the big box stores, and nor would we want to. But rural townships like ours can survive by offering different character services and businesses that that found in cities and larger towns like Kerikeri or Whangārei. The more people who stop in Ōkaihau and explore, the more our rural community will stay alive.”

Poole and Blackmore originally ran two separate stores in the town – one selling real fruit ice-cream and produce, the other antiques, traditional sweets and preserves. When Covid hit, they decided to join forces to weather the challenges of the pandemic and Mangamuka Gorge closures.

They moved into a former hardware store and expanded it into the vibrant, old-school country store.

“We are unique in the type of variety of goods we stock. People love finding different treasures and gifts, and everyone loves our real fruit ice creams and selection of sweets.”

To up their chances of being crowned the national Prospa Local Business Hero, visit https://www.neighbourly.co.nz to vote for the store.