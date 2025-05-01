Contractors were on-site on Thursday, with specialist machinery removing loose material above the slip site in a safe and controlled manner.

“Contractors are continuing the clean-up of the slip site and removal of at-risk vegetation. Concrete barriers will be installed in the road shoulder at the slip site tomorrow [Friday] morning to stop any remaining material that may fall during future weather events from reaching the road and requiring road or lane closures. Following this, NZTA will be in a position to confirm when the road will reopen,” NZTA said.

People should continue to use the detour via State Highway 10 in the meantime.

“NZTA understands any closure of the gorge is disruptive, especially for freight, local businesses and communities. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to get the road reopened as soon as we are able to do so safely.”

NZTA opened the troublesome stretch of SH1 through the Mangamukas just before Christmas after more than two years and $204 million of work, following a closure caused by more than 30 major slips.

A one-in-500-year storm caused major slips and forced its closure in July 2020. The gorge opened in June 2021 and repairs cost $16.2m. The road was destroyed by slips during another major storm in August 2022, and yet another storm in 2023 delayed repairs and bumped up costs from $160m to $204m.

The road was rebuilt over 22 months, with more than 1300 piles and 300 anchors installed, the road resurfaced, guardrails upgraded and drainage improved.

NZTA said the geology and varying terrain through the Mangamuka Gorge mean it will always be susceptible to some movement during severe weather, as conditions have been in the area has over the past 2-3 weeks.

“While the risk of major slips through the gorge has been significantly reduced by recently completed recovery works, the area remains susceptible to occasional, less severe slips due to the ground conditions in the Maungataniwha Range. The recovery work was designed in a way that any future movement is expected to be much less severe, ensuring we can respond quickly and minimise disruption to the travelling public.”

Visit the NZTA Journey Planner website for the latest information on the closure www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz