NZ dairy emissions lowest in the world

New Zealand milk production's carbon footprint is the lowest among 18 of the world's major producers. Image / DairyNZ

New research shows New Zealand dairy farmers have the world's lowest carbon footprint, with less than half the emissions of many other international producers.

AgResearch analysis released last week confirmed New Zealand had retained its position in low-emission dairy milk production, with an on-farm carbon footprint 46 per cent less than the average of 18 countries studied.

Commissioned by DairyNZ, the study, independently produced by AgResearch and peer-reviewed by an international specialist in Ireland, analysed 55 per cent of global milk production. New Zealand was the most efficient producer, at 0.74kg CO2e per kg FPCM (fat and protein corrected milk). The average was 1.37kg CO2e per kg FPCM.

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle said the research played a key part in understanding how New Zealand dairy farms stacked up, and informed how our farmers could be even more efficient.

"New Zealand's dairy sector is committed to remaining the most efficient producer of low-emissions milk in the world. Our focus as a sector is sustaining our success as consumers and communities increasingly seek sustainably-produced food," he said.

And a huge amount of work was being done to support farmers in reducing emissions.

"New Zealand dairy farmers' hard work and investment over decades has contributed to this world-leading status. Our grass-based, outdoor grazing system is unique globally, and is critical to our success," he said.

"Because we are already so efficient, there is no silver bullet to even greater efficiency. Significant investment in research and development is needed to find solutions," he added however.

"Our sector is committed and has research under way. We need government support as we adopt new knowledge, practices and technology."

At 0.74kg CO2e per kg FPCM, New Zealand was followed by Uruguay at 0.85kg, Portugal at 0.86kg, Denmark at 0.9kg and Sweden at 1kg. Peru was the highest emissions producer among the countries studied, at 3.29kg, Costa Rica at 2.96kg and Kenya at 2.54kg.

The carbon footprint was measured in terms of total greenhouse (GHG) emissions per kg of product, using the internationally recognised method of comparing carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions per kilogram of milk (fat and protein corrected milk).

The countries selected had published research that enabled a like-for-like comparison.

AgResearch scientists Andre Mazzetto and Stewart Ledgard led the research, Dr Mazzetto saying it was always challenging to compare carbon footprinting studies due to different methods in each scientific paper.

"Here, we reviewed international studies and recalculated their footprints in a systematic way, using methods accepted internationally to provide a fair and robust comparison between different countries," he said.

"Bearing in mind that countries may have different emission profiles and different ways of calculating their footprints for milk production, we believe we have reached the best possible comparison from the data available.

"New Zealand is known internationally for its low carbon footprint of dairy product, which is supported by this research (but) there is still potential to improve and achieve lower emissions as other countries also advance their dairy sectors."

Waikato dairy farmer and Climate Change Ambassador George Moss said pasture-based farming and genetic improvement were important components.

"Grass-based farms and sophisticated animal breeding are key components to our low carbon footprint, but there is more we need to do as we play our part in addressing climate change," he said.

"We are world-leading at emissions-efficient milk production, but we must continue to adapt and adopt new technology and knowledge. Our global competitors are never far behind, plus we know it is the right thing to do for our environment, our consumers and humanity as a whole."