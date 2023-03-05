Climate strike participants marched with signs, drums and chants, and briefly slowed southbound traffic on Kaitaia’s Commerce St on Friday afternoon.

Friday afternoon marked School Strike 4 Climate NZ’s first demonstration of 2023, with Kaitāia host to one of 11 events across Aotearoa.

Around two dozen people - including a handful of students who joined in along the way - marched with signs, drums and a megaphone from Te Ahu Centre north on Commerce St and back at about 3.30pm, where they were met and addressed by Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford.

Chants the likes of “Youth! Future!”, “Change! Now!” and Climate! Justice!” drew business owners and shoppers out into the street, while motorists were forced to a slow pace as the group literally took to the street, and were offered toots of support, smiles and waves.

Two police cars soon appeared behind demonstrators and allowed them to continue briefly before sirens indicated it was time to return to the footpath.

Organisers of the Kaitāia strike described it as a “seed march” or a practice run for upcoming events in the nationwide movement.

School Strike 4 Climate NZ is part of an international movement that sees students skip classes on Fridays to demand action from political leaders, which exploded following the action of now globally-known Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg when she was a Year 9 pupil.

According to School Strike 4 Climate NZ the strike’s demands five demands are:

No new exploration or mining of new fossil fuel resources;

Lower the voting age to 16;

30 per cent marine protection by 2025;

Support regenerative farming; and

e-Bike rebates for lower-income families.

Organisers of the Kaitāia strike said the "seed march" was about making connections and spreading the message that climate change is real and something needs to be done now.

Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime, Minister for Conservation and Youth, said of the demands.

“We know that we have to take climate change seriously. The last month has shown us exactly why, particularly here in Te Tai Tokerau.

“The Emissions Reduction Plan released in May last year is preparing for what is to come (or what has already arrived) and ensures that Aotearoa is on track to meet our first emissions budget. Regarding marine protection, New Zealand has joined a global deal for nature to adopt the ‘30x30′ initiative to protect 30 per cent of land and of ocean by 2030.”

“With every sector playing its part across transport, waste, food production, manufacturing, building and construction - and with He Waka Eke Noa, agriculture will soon join the fold as well - our plan is achievable because it includes a role for Government as well as for every community and sector of the economy.”

He Waka Eke Noa is a primary sector climate action partnership between industry, Māori and Government.

Tāipa’s Jen Whittington, lead organiser of the Kaitāia strike, described the march as “the beginning of something bigger,” and part of the build-up towards an October pre-election march.

“Our focus today is on making connections, and spreading the message that climate change is real and something needs to be done now.”

Whittington was a teacher at Kaitāia College in 2019 when she learned about the town’s first strike as part of the national movement from a student.

Meredydd Barrar, who is a teacher at the college, also attended that march, which he described as a vibrant and impactful demonstration led by students.

Barrar said a school student council had yet to be formed this year, so the usual leadership from students was not yet in place.





Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford told demonstrators that addressing climate change was an important priority for council.

Outside Te Ahu Centre, Stratford addressed the group and took questions, which led to a respectful discussion about the challenges ahead.

Stratford said youth had first challenged the council to address climate change in 2020, and it was now a priority.

“We’re investing in measures to both mitigate the impact of climate change, and help our district adapt to the effects already being experienced,” Stratford said, referring to weather events like Cyclone Gabrielle and sea-level rise.

Stratford also said closing the landfill at Russell was a priority, and acknowledged the currently largely missed opportunity of composting as the biggest problem revealed by waste audits.

The need for personal responsibility stood out among Stratford’s comments, and was received by demonstrators with agreement.

“Individual behaviour change is also needed to reduce carbon emissions. Households need to make better purchasing decisions.”

Stratford said the council was currently reviewing its Waste Management and Minimisation Plan and feedback closes at 4pm on March 6.















































