Home / Northland Age

Northland pokies swallowed nearly $500m in 2024, sparking concern

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

Nga Manga Puriri clinical lead, Wini Frood, said gambling is a continuing trend in Northland. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

Pokie machines in Northland swallowed nearly half a billion dollars in 2024, with the Far North accounting for nearly half of that.

It’s a staggering sum that one Northland gambling support service says reflects the deep grip that gambling has on the region.

Ngā Manga Pūriri provides free support

Save

