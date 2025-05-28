The Far North’s 17 gambling venues accounted for $195,930,218 of that.

Northlanders lost over $40 million at pokies across the region last year. Photo / NZME

The department’s director of gambling regulatory services, Vicki Scott, said the total money lost by people playing the pokies in Northland was over $40.4 million.

Department of Internal Affairs director of gambling regulatory services, Vicki Scott.

The $40,402,391 lost is more than three times the budget of the new Kaikohe Library and Civic Hub, which was priced at $12.9m.

Frood said because of the remoteness of some of their clients, online gambling was quickly becoming the preferred method.

“At least 75% of my clients that are Māori gamble online.”

Frood said Ngā Manga Pūriri has noticed an increase in people seeking assistance, particularly with online gambling problems.

“Because of the prominence of meth and other drugs – gambling as an addiction has been minimised”

She said the rise in influencers being used to promote gambling via social media was manipulative.

“I think it’s clever by the industry, it’s insidious how they have managed to reach our people through ‘influencers’ who some of our people look up to and certainly follow.”

She said she didn’t believe the system was doing enough to protect vulnerable communities from gambling harm.

“If anything, we have lost both funding and access to research and collation of data.”

Scott said the amount lost at machines was down 2% from 2023 and Internal Affairs continued to hold the industry to high standards.

“We have inspected 20 venues in Northland in the last six months, including eight in the Far North. Where we found non-compliance, we provided education and assistance to improve gambling-related harm outcomes for the community.”

She said the department had issued several warning letters, including a $5000 penalty to influencer Millie Elder-Holmes.

“[The department] monitors known influencers who have promoted gambling in the past … We continue to monitor influencers and will take further action where appropriate.”

Scott said the department has been ensuring the industry understands its obligations over monitoring patrons.

If you know of any influencers or online sites which promote gambling aimed at New Zealanders you can contact gambling@dia.govt.nz

Where to get help:

The Gambling Helpline, 0800 654 655, seven days a week. The Gambling Helpline is also available by texting 8006.