One of Northland's most successful and highly regarded environmental activists has died aged 73, after a long battle with cancer. Warren Snow founded the Kaitaia social enterprise Community Business and Environment Centre (CBEC), as well as environmental groups the Kiwi Bottle Drive and Zero Waste NZ. His two-decade-long campaign for a return to bottle deposits paid off this year when the Government announced a nationwide scheme would become law by 2025. Snow died peacefully in Auckland on August 7. A service will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens at 11am on August 12.

Death after fall from vehicle

A 31-year-old man who was critically injured when he fell from a vehicle on Paihia

Rd south of Opua around 4am on Saturday has since died in hospital. Police have confirmed their investigation into the incident's circumstances is ongoing.

Break-ins in Kaitaia

Four Kaitaia properties were targeted in the wee hours of last Friday, with commercial premises on Commerce St, Whangatane Dr, Redan Rd, and Matthews Ave all broken into. Offenders left all properties empty-handed, but enquiries - including CCTV footage review - continue. Police are urging anyone with information to call 105, or make a report at 105.police.govt.nz or via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Cow causes crash

A log truck driver said a cow was the cause of an accident on SH1 near Puketi Rd, Okaihau at around 3:50am Wednesday. The driver said he swerved and lost control after a cow ran out in front of his truck in foggy conditions. His cab flipped and a fence post missed his head by centimetres, but he suffered only minor injuries.

Student entrepreneur showcase back

The Young Enterprise Scheme's Trade Fair returns to Packhouse Market in Kerikeri this Saturday from 8am-1pm. It will showcase up to 50 products created by Northland students, including a supplement made from the medicinal kumarahou plant. Prizes will be awarded for best presentation and people's choice, and anyone who purchases a product also stands to win prizes.

Two grand finals in a day

Rugby league and union fans are expected to flock to the Far North this Saturday for two separate grand final competitions. Waipapakauri Domain will this Saturday host the grand finals of the 2022 Taitokerau Rugby League, with the Ngāti Kahu Sharks taking on the Whangaroa Marlins at 1pm to decide the Rangatira division winner. At 2.30pm, the Otangarei Knights and Waipapakauri Bombers will play for the supreme title in the Toa Ariki division. On the same day, Kaitaia's Arnold Rae Park will host the Mangonui Sub Union finals between Awanui and Eastern, kicking off at 2:30pm.