Northland leisure marching team all about fun, fitness and friendship

The Far North’s Northland Tui Marching team competed in the recent Tauranga Leisure Marching Display Day.

Leisure marching can be a serious business for many people taking part, but it’s all about fun, fitness and friendship and a Far North marching team experienced all that and more at a recent display day in Tauranga.

The Northland Tui Marching team, based in Kerikeri, was among 50 from

