The Far North’s Northland Tui Marching team competed in the recent Tauranga Leisure Marching Display Day.

Leisure marching can be a serious business for many people taking part, but it’s all about fun, fitness and friendship and a Far North marching team experienced all that and more at a recent display day in Tauranga.

The Northland Tui Marching team, based in Kerikeri, was among 50 from around the country that took part in the recent Tauranga Leisure Marching Display Day, and the team had a wonderful time, spokeswoman Lesley Haslar said.

It is a uniquely Kiwi sport and leisure marching is making a big comeback with several Northland teams gaining new membership as the activity takes off again.

Haslar said the Tauranga Leisure Marching Display Day was an event filled with fun, fitness and friendship and a special long weekend for the Northland Tui Marching Team.

“Fifty display teams met at the Mercury Baypark Arena [on October 18] at 9.15am where a salute was taken by former Silver Fern Casey Kopua, followed by the National Anthem sung by The Roche Sisters.