The ERO report also stated few students in Year 9 and 10 are at expected curriculum levels in reading, writing, and mathematics.

The review also found that “very few” students attend school regularly.

Edwards said over the few months he has been there he has noted some improvements.

“I am very heartened by the commitment shown by senior leaders and our staff together with our ideas for opportunities, improvements and desires for increasing student success and achievement that they provided through a recent staff survey. The educational achievement and results from our teen parents are very good.”

Edwards said the next few weeks were the most critical and busy for students, with several weeks of learning and assessments and external examinations.

“We are also focused on raising student achievement, and building community connections as strong relationships between school and whānau are significant contributors to a young person’s success at school, and advancing teacher ideas for effective teaching to best support learners. As such, we have not been involved in any charter school matters.”

In an update, principal Duane Allen said week five (term 4) attendance data showed a significant and concerning slump for Year 9 and 10 students.

Just 13 students in both years met the standards of regular attendance last week.

“Term four is an excellent opportunity for our Year 9 and 10s to prepare for the shift up in their learning in 2026. Regular attendance is the foundation for learning progress and achievement for all students and we must all do better.”

He added that over coming days, caregivers whose children’s attendance sat at below 50% will receive a request to meet with him.

“Non-attendance at these hui will mean the respective student and their whānau will be referred to attendance services or in the worst case, a student may be removed from the Northland College roll.”

Edwards said while students are currently focused on their studies and assessments, they are planning ahead for the 2026 school year.

“We are committed to keeping the school community updated as we progress our planning and next steps.”