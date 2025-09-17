The Commissioner, Dr Shane Edwards, will now step in and has been tasked to address the issues.

Northland College confirmed the appointment, assuring the community that the move would not disrupt day-to-day school operations.

Edwards said his role will focus on assessing the school’s needs and supporting its goal of empowering all students to succeed by listening to staff, students, and whānau.

A plan would be implemented to ensure high attendance and achievement.

Edwards thanked the outgoing board for their service and emphasised the importance of collaboration between home and school to give students the best chance of success.

“My first responsibility as commissioner is to gain understanding of what support and actions may be necessary to support the school goal of empowering all learners to succeed.

“This assessment is done by listening to people, gathering ideas from people, assessing challenges for the kura and collaborating to find ways to succeed and achieve the goal in service of our learners.”

A plan of action would be implemented, monitored for success and reviewed to ensure the goals are being achieved, he said.

He put out a plea for parents and caregivers to help staff achieve their goals.

“I request that you help the staff of the kura and our young people to achieve the goal of empowering all learners to succeed by ensuring your child comes to school. Very simply, we cannot educate what isn’t here.

“The school has high expectations for student attendance and student success. This expectation is non-negotiable.

“The research is very clear on this point as is lived experience, when we have high expectations we have high success, when we have low expectations we will have low success.

“We expect parents will send their children to school, they will ensure their children go to school and the school staff community will ensure rich learning experiences with a relentless focus on students succeeding now and into their futures.

“This is the home-school relationship. It is a critical factor for success.”

Ministry of Education northern leader Isabel Evans said initiating the intervention was not taken lightly.

“It follows a comprehensive review by the ERO, which identified significant concerns across key areas: student achievement, attendance and engagement, leadership of learning and curriculum, employment practices, and health and safety.”

She said despite the commitment of staff and leadership, persistent challenges remain.

“Every student at Northland College deserves a high-quality education and the opportunity to succeed.

“Dr Edwards brings a proven track record in educational leadership, fresh oversight, and a clear commitment to prioritising student engagement and achievement. As commissioner, he holds all the responsibilities of the board.”

The aim of any intervention is always to return the school to full self-governance once the recommendations and objectives of the intervention have been met, she said.

Northland College principal Duane Allen was approached for comment and referred questions to Edwards.