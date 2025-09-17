Advertisement
Home / Northland Age

Ministry of Education sacks Northland College board of trustees, appoints commissioner

Yolisa Tswanya
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

ERO concerns on achievement and attendance have seen Northland College's board sacked and a Commissioner appointed. Photo / Northland College

Ongoing concerns about student outcomes and overall school governance have prompted the Ministry of Education to dissolve Northland College’s board and install a commissioner.

The ministry said the decision was based on an Education Review Office (ERO) review, which identified significant concerns across key areas.

and achievement, as less than half of students achieve NCEA Level 1, a small majority achieve Level 2, and very few students achieve Level 3 or University Entrance (UE).

