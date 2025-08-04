Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Northland College faces intervention after ERO report on absenteeism

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Northland College is a co-educational secondary school in Kaikohe.

Northland College is a co-educational secondary school in Kaikohe.

The principal of Northland College has defended his school following a scathing Education Review Office (ERO) report that found “chronic absenteeism” and low levels of student achievement.

The review, which follows an on-site review of the Kaikohe school in April, recommends the Education Minister consider intervention, which could involve

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save