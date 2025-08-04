“But I’m confident we’re in a better position now than in the last few years.”
The report says the school urgently needs to improve student progress and achievement, as less than half of students achieve NCEA Level 1, a small majority achieve Level 2, and very few students achieve Level 3 or University Entrance (UE).
The latest report recommends that the Minister consider intervention under section 171 of the Education and Training Act 2020.
The act specifies nine types of intervention, ranging from minimal support, such as a request for information, to appointing a statutory manager or commissioner.
Ministry of Education north acting leader Leisa Maddix said most Northland schools operate successfully.
“But a small number develop difficulties ... that they cannot resolve without outside help.
“Where we do step in, an intervention aims to bring expertise and a fresh perspective.
“For Northland College, the ERO report clearly outlines areas of concern that are to be addressed with urgency and we will meet with the board to discuss the level of intervention to ensure better outcomes for students.”
Northland MP Grant McCallum said the school needs to work with the community “to achieve better outcomes for its students”.
“My number one concern is for the education of the students; we need the whole community to focus on that.”
Northland currently has interventions in three primary schools, three composite schools (Years 1-15), and one secondary school.
A commissioner was appointed to run Dargaville High School after an ERO assessment found fewer than half of its students were regularly attending school, with the same number failing NCEA level one.
Barbara Alaalatoa was appointed as commissioner for the schoolboard on June 25.
The review office said it would revisit Northland College in early 2026 to assess progress.
