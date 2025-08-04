“I stand by the work being done here.

“I accept [ERO] data has a place in the story of every school.

“Now the data is not where we want it to be.

“But I’m confident we’re in a better position now than in the last few years.”

The report says the school urgently needs to improve student progress and achievement, as less than half of students achieve NCEA Level 1, a small majority achieve Level 2, and very few students achieve Level 3 or University Entrance (UE).

However, the Government yesterday announced a radical shake-up of NCEA that will see it abolished and replaced with two new qualifications at Year 12 and 13.

Under the new scheme, Year 11 students will face what is being called a ‘Foundational Skills Award’ with a focus on literacy and numeracy.

The ERO report stated few students in Year 9 and 10 are at expected curriculum levels in reading, writing, and mathematics.

The review also says “very few” students attend school regularly.

The school, which has around 300 students, needs to “act immediately” to improve regular attendance and reduce chronic absence levels, and to improve teaching practices and support systems.

Allen, who has been principal since January 2021, said there were a range of social challenges facing the school and wider community.

“Northland College is a reflection of a broader crisis in education that exists in Kaikohe and beyond.

“There are elements of transience and poverty and social challenges that are not new in this community,” he said.

“They’ve been well known to leaders in the community, and staff and the board, and well known to the ministry and ERO.

“Kaikohe has an amazing community with amazing whānau, and beautiful kids here at school ... but I recognise we need to do more.”

Northland College may have a Commissioner appointed again after its latest ERO review.

Allen said the school leadership team had developed an immediate plan in response to the review, including more focus on literacy and numeracy.

Mentors had also been employed to work with students to support engagement, he said.

Allen said some positive shifts regarding attendance had been seen.

Northland College previously required intervention in 2012. The Government replaced the board of trustees with a limited statutory manager after buildings were found to be in need of urgent attention.

The college also received a scathing ERO report in 2017, when on-going concerns were identified, including inadequate systems to ensure student safety and staff accountability.

That year, the school celebrated a $14 million rebuild, which marked a new start for students and staff.

The latest report recommends that the Minister consider intervention under section 171 of the Education and Training Act 2020.

The act specifies nine types of intervention, ranging from minimal support, such as a request for information, to appointing a statutory manager or commissioner.

Ministry of Education north acting leader Leisa Maddix said most Northland schools operate successfully.

“But a small number develop difficulties ... that they cannot resolve without outside help.

“Where we do step in, an intervention aims to bring expertise and a fresh perspective.

“For Northland College, the ERO report clearly outlines areas of concern that are to be addressed with urgency and we will meet with the board to discuss the level of intervention to ensure better outcomes for students.”

Northland MP Grant McCallum said the school needs to work with the community “to achieve better outcomes for its students”.

“My number one concern is for the education of the students; we need the whole community to focus on that.”

Northland currently has interventions in three primary schools, three composite schools (Years 1-15), and one secondary school.

A commissioner was appointed to run Dargaville High School after an ERO assessment found fewer than half of its students were regularly attending school, with the same number failing NCEA level one.

Barbara Alaalatoa was appointed as commissioner for the school board on June 25.

The review office said it would revisit Northland College in early 2026 to assess progress.

