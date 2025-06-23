Roommate Cabins Northland manager Chris Shallard believes they are being systematically targeted.

Of the seven stolen, five were taken from Kaikohe and two in Whangārei.

“There is some cabin theft elsewhere within the Roommate Cabins group (NZ wide), but we are the worst region (Northland) for cabin theft.”

He said they have explored numerous insurance options but don’t insure the cabins due to the cost.

“Plus, try getting the money out of an insurance company for a theft of your possession, taken from a property you do not own or live at.

Despite the additional costs, Shallard said they now have trackers in high risk cabins.

He said they are continuing despite the ongoing setbacks and hope more gets done by police as the response has been limited.

“We have to just carry on. We have staff to think of and make sure they are happy and well paid. Also, we have debt with banks to keep us pushing on.”

He believed the thefts are organised as heavy machinery is needed to move cabins.

“It is probably organised, our smallest cabins are over a tonne with our largest style cabin close to two tonnes.

“It needs plenty of guys or a crane/hi-ab plus truck to get the cabin and take it somewhere. Opportunists would struggle to get everything sorted without some form of gang or gang-affiliated help.”

Space King owner Victor Smith has recently been a victim of cabin theft and also believes the thefts are organised.

Space King owner Victor Smith said they are still on the lookout for a cabin stolen in April.

“There was reason to believe those renting the cabins could be involved. This is all the information I have given to the police.”

He has had three cabins stolen and two recovered, all in Northland.

They were taken away by trailer and they were insured, but because of the thefts they have been uninsured “because it’s a common thing and it’s too much of a risk”.

Police said each report is different and they assess every case on its merits.

“We are not immediately aware of a rise in cabin thefts across the district, nor is there any suggestion of an organised theft ring.”

They encourage businesses to install good quality CCTV, so if the worst occurs it gives the best possible chance to take action.

They also encouraged the community to report suspicious behaviour, “especially given moving a cabin would require some kind of trailer”.