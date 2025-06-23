Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Northland cabin businesses battle ongoing thefts

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

Northland cabin companies have been frustrated by thefts and claim Northland is NZ's worst region for it.

Northland cabin companies have been frustrated by thefts and claim Northland is NZ's worst region for it.

Northland is New Zealand’s worst region for cabin theft, according to a rental business that’s had seven of its units taken.

Most of the cabins have been stolen from Kaikohe and Whangārei.

Roommate Cabins Northland said thefts have ramped up in recent years, with six cabins disappearing in the past

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northland Age

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northland Age