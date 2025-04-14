Space King has had a portable cabin stolen in Northland.

What was meant to be a fresh start for someone in need has turned into heartbreak and frustration, after a portable building destined for emergency housing was stolen in Horeke.

The 6x3m Space King portable building was supposed to be a safe, warm shelter for a man who recently lost his job, but it was instead stolen in broad daylight, leaving both the intended occupant and the provider devastated.

Now the company’s owner, Victor Smith, is looking for answers and hoping to assist the man.

“This building was meant to go to someone in need next week. The man was recently made redundant, and he was hoping to move back to his family land.

“It was our last available unit in the Hokianga area, and its disappearance has left a vulnerable person without the shelter they were counting on.”