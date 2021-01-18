No slowing in water consumption

Council pleas to conserve water in Kaitaia are falling on deaf ears. Photo / supplied

Water consumption has not decreased in Kaitaia or Kawakawa/Moerewa, despite Far North District Council pleas for for conservation.

The council imposed Level 2 restrictions in both communities on December 23, lifting Kaitaia's to Level 3 on January 8, as raw water sources began running low.

Senior communications adviser Ken Lewis said last week that recent rain had lifted the flow in the Tirohanga Stream, which supplied Kawakawa/Moerewa, but it would continue to be monitored, while the fact that consumption had not reduced in Kaitaia was likely the result of increased demand from the Juken NZ, which was returning its mills to full production following the Christmas break.

Meanwhile car washes in Kawakawa and Moerewa were permitted to operate under Level 2 restrictions. The BP service station in Kaitaia had closed its car wash, but Mobil, at the other end of the main street, had its own water supply, so could continue operating.

Car washes on mains supply that used high-pressure water systems could operate under Level 3 restrictions, as could those with water recycling facilities.