Next steps for Hihi wastewater treatment plant upgrade

The Hihi wastewater treatment plant is due for an urgent upgrade. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

The Far North District Council has provided an update on the next steps regarding the Hihi wastewater treatment plant upgrade.

An email was sent out last week outlining the council's intentions regarding the plant.

The email stated there would be opportunities for further input as council developed options based on feedback from a community survey and information session held on the future of the plant.

The council said there were several questions at the event held this month that it couldn't respond to at the time.

These questions would be addressed, however, via email in early August, once feedback had been collated from the survey.

The information shared at the event is available on the FNDC website.

The online survey will be open until July 31 at www.fndc.govt.nz/hihiwwtp.

For all other inquiries about the project or the engagement process, contact: Catherine.Langford@fndc.govt.nz.