News snippets from the Far North

A man remains in hospital after a car crashed into a tree beside State Highway 1 near Cape Reinga at the weekend. Hato Hone St John Ambulance, fire crews from Houhora and Kaitaia, the Northland Rescue Helicopter and police responded to the crash just north of Te Kao at 3pm on Sunday. The male passenger had to be cut out of the wreckage and was airlifted to Whangārei Hospital, while the female driver was taken by ambulance to Kaitaia Hospital. It was not immediately clear what had caused the crash, which occurred on a slight bend in fine conditions.

XXXXXXXXXXXX

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting Davis Trading Company in its recall of imported poppy seeds which contain high levels of alkaloids (naturally-occurring organic compounds). According to NZFS, the company sold product directly to consumers which was intended for use by manufacturers as an ingredient for making other foods. While there was no evidence to suggest the product was unsafe for use in normal cooking and baking at home, people who consume large amounts of poppy seeds - for example, in poppy seed tea - could be at risk. Poppy seeds from the following brands or stores are affected: Davis Food Ingredients, Attitude Foods, Bin Inn, Essenté, Farm By Nature, Foodfirst, Fresh Line, and Icelandic and Wholesale Foods. People with recalled product are advised to return it to the place of purchase, or dispose of it safely. For up-to-date details of the recall, including pictures and points of sale, visit: mpi.govt.nz and search ‘poppy seed’.

XXXXXXXXXXXX

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga has announced the launch of a second round of Mātauranga Māori Contestable Grants. Twelve grants of up to $25,000 each are available to marae, hapū, whānau and hāpori Māori for projects that support the revitalisation of mātauranga Māori relating to Ancestral Landscapes and Māori Built Heritage. There are six grants available to support wānanga or hīkoi, focused on the retention and transmission of kōrero tuku iho associated with ngā tapuwae o ngā tūpuna, wāhi tapu and wāhi tūpuna. Another six grants are available to support wānanga and/or hīkoi associated with traditional building practices, especially the architectural heritage of marae. Expressions of Interest can be made until December 20. Whānau, iwi or hapū with a project that would benefit from a grant can learn more by emailing maraeheritage@heritage.org.nz or visiting heritage.org.nz and searching ‘Mātauranga Māori grants’.



















