Houhora, Coastguard’s most northern unit, is set to welcome its new rescue vessel, 'Houhora Rescue' this weekend.

Houhora, Coastguard’s most northern unit, is set to welcome its new rescue vessel, 'Houhora Rescue' this weekend.

Houhora is to host a special blessing ceremony for its new Coastguard rescue vessel (CRV), “Houhora Rescue”.

On Saturday, the crew of Coastguard Houhora, the Coastguard’s most northern unit, will welcome and give thanks for their special, high-tech new rescue vessel.

Named “Houhora Rescue”, the new boat is one of 26 high-spec craft first used as chase boats at last year’s America’s Cup.

Through a unique partnership between Lotto NZ, Coastguard and Emirates Team New Zealand (and a $9.8 million lottery grant made possible by the millions of Kiwis who play Lotto NZ games each year) these boats have been reskinned and refitted for Coastguard units across the country.

Since the first vessel launched on Great Barrier Island a year ago, the new fleet has been putting in the mahi (work) across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Since November 2021, the new boats have responded to 170 incidents, assisted 417 people, rescued 12 people and even saved the life of one person.

Coastguard Houhora president and master, Robin Gemmell, said to have an asset like this at Houhora was a benefit to the whole community.

“Having the new 10m AC36 Rayglass Protector gives the crew at Coastguard Houhora the confidence and reassurance that we will be well equipped to deal with situations that may arise in our operating area, which is an extensive area of open coast on the top of the North Island,” Gemmell said.

“Conditions in this area can be challenging and our equipment needs to be capable and reliable to enable our crew to operate safely.

“The 10m Protector well and truly fits this requirement.”

Coastguard Houhora vice-president, Unit Training co-ordinator, Rupert Gates echoed Gemmell’s sentiment and explained how the new vessel was a game-changer from a training perspective.

“We can now train our unit members on more modern equipment, electronics and radar, enabling us to maximise our potential in utilising the best that this technology has to offer,” Gates said.

“This will increase our ability to fulfil our aim of saving lives at sea and to help anyone whenever we can - better, stronger, faster.

“The new boat will also increase our fuel endurance for the days when we need to stay out longer or go further afield.”

Coastguard New Zealand chief executive Callum Gillespie said the Houhora unit was a well-respected and key part of the Far North community and was fully deserving of the new vessel.

“Since the formation of the Houhora unit over a decade ago, volunteers from the local community have come together to save lives at sea and support all water users across the Far North,” Gillespie said.

“Houhora Rescue will ensure volunteers can continue their magnificent work for many years to come.”

Across 2021/22, Coastguard Houhora volunteers contributed 851 hours in total – responding to 16 incidents and assisting 60 people home safely.

Lotto NZ chief executive, Chris Lyman, said supporting the vital work of Coastguard was what Lotto NZ was all about.

“Lotto NZ exists to generate essential funding for New Zealand communities – it’s why we do what we do,” Lyman said.

“The positive impact these high-spec vessels will have on communities around the country cannot be underestimated, with each one helping Coastguard save lives at sea each year.”

The refitting of the boats from America’s Cup supporters to CRVs was undertaken by the original manufacturer, Rayglass, with the support of Coastguard New Zealand, individual units and various community providers.

The boats may have now lost their America’s Cup branding, but Emirates Team New Zealand chief executive, Grant Dalton, said their involvement in this unique partnership remained a source of pride for the whole team.

“Coastguards are the unsung heroes of our waters around the country and so it’s great to see the fleet of vessels that supported us freshly refitted and taking to the water again to help them save lives.”