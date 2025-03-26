An impression of the new Kaikohe Library and Civic Hub, which has been approved by the Far North District Council.

Plans for a new Kaikohe Library and Civic Hub have been approved by the Far North District Council, with the design including feedback from five schools and six hapū from the area.

The new hub is one step closer to reality after detailed design plans were approved by the project steering group on March 3.

The facility would be located at the intersection of Broadway and Raihara Street. Members of the steering group visited the site to get a sense of the project’s scale.

Next up will be finalising detailed designs, applying for building and resource consent, and then a tender process to select a building contractor.