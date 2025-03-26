Advertisement
New Kaikohe Library and Civic Hub plans approved

Northern Advocate
An impression of the new Kaikohe Library and Civic Hub, which has been approved by the Far North District Council.

Plans for a new Kaikohe Library and Civic Hub have been approved by the Far North District Council, with the design including feedback from five schools and six hapū from the area.

The new hub is one step closer to reality after detailed design plans were approved by the project steering group on March 3.

The facility would be located at the intersection of Broadway and Raihara Street. Members of the steering group visited the site to get a sense of the project’s scale.

Next up will be finalising detailed designs, applying for building and resource consent, and then a tender process to select a building contractor.

A team of architects, landscape architects and designers, including Kaikohe’s ĀKAU design studio, worked on the plans after consultation with the community.

Design workshops gathered feedback from 1045 respondents, including taitamariki from five local schools and Ngā Hapū o Kaikohekohe, a collective of six hapū in Kaikohe.

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania first revealed a preliminary design for the multi-purpose facility at the State of the Far North Address last November. It is due for completion in 2026.


