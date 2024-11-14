Far North Mayor Moko Tepania outlines recovery plans at first state-style address

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania speaks at his inaugural state of the Far North address in Kerikeri. Photo / Susan Botting
More than 200 movers and shakers have turned out in Kerikeri to hear the first state of the Far North address from local Mayor Moko Tepania.
Leaders in Te Ao Māori, business, community and politics gathered alongside local residents from throughout Northland and beyond at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on Tuesday for Te Taumata o Te Hiku o Te Ika, the Road to Recovery event.
Far North Mayor Moko Tepania said the state of the nation-style event was a first for New Zealand.
It aimed to showcase the council and build on ever-strengthening connections into the community.
He said Three Waters would be under the microscope soon for the council with the second-largest number of such assets in New Zealand, after Southland.
Tepania said there were challenges in infrastructure such as this, because the roughly 70,000 people of the Far North were scattered across a huge 7300 square kilometres – one of the biggest council areas in New Zealand and did not live in a single location.
And he said roads were getting revitalised attention with lots of clearing of drains and culverts happening at the same time as millions of dollars in roading repairs happening on cyclone and weather damaged roading across the district.
Far North District Council (FNDC) was left with a $41 million roading repair bill after the weather extremities with 85 of the resulting slips still to be repaired in March this year. Funding of $25 million was not available for 46 of these remaining slips. This had come from Waka Kotahi NZTA which was paying 71% towards the repairs, FNDC 29%.
Tepania said the last 39 slips were the most complex.
The cost of weather damage to Pawarenga Road in remote northern Hokianga would cost more than $3.105 m to repair. Others around that area included Kohukohu Road at $1m and West Coast Rd at $1.3m.
A new North Hokianga community roading group was working with the council towards resolving local roading damage issues.
Tepania said for the council, it was increasingly about working with its communities.
He said local people knew where the issues were and had great ideas about how these could be addressed.