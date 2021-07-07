New app to report 'rogue parkers' hogging disability car parks

Some unpermitted drivers (like this one in Kaitaia) not only help themselves to parking spaces reserved for those who need them, but manage to hog two at a time. Photo / file

The Far North District Council has welcomed the advent of an app that chief executive Shaun Clarke said would support the work of the council's parking warden and helps those who needed to find mobility carparks in the Far North.

CCS Disability Action had developed Access Aware, which allowed the real time reporting of people who parked in mobility spaces without a permit to enforcement officers.

"This function will be a huge help for our parking warden, who already issues two or three tickets a week to motorists who choose to park in mobility spaces when they are not eligible," Clarke said.

"Those who have qualified and paid for a mobility parking permit must meet criteria that show they need to park closer to amenities to access them. However, too many people still think it is okay to park in these spaces 'just for a minute.'

"Anyone who is ticketed for using the carparks without a permit faces a fine of $150."

As well as helping to crack down on "rogue parking," the app showed mobility parking locations so those permits could find them.

More information was available on the CCS Disability Action website.